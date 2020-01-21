Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Production Photos of PARIS, Opening Tonight at Atlantic Theater Company

Paris opens tonight, Tuesday, January 21st for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 9th, 2020 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

See photos below!

Paris features Jules Latimer (Off-Broadway Debut), Ann McDonough (The Ferryman), Bruce McKenzie (10 out of 12), James Murtaugh (Ah, Wilderness!), Eddie K. Robinson (Awake), Danielle Skraastad (Hurricane Diane) and Christopher Dylan White (The Bridge Play).

Emmie is one of the only black people living in Paris, Vermont, and she desperately needs a job. When she is hired at Berry's, a store off the interstate selling everything from baby carrots to lawnmowers, she begins to understand a new kind of isolation. A play about invisibility, being underpaid, and how it feels to work on your feet for ten hours a day. Paris is the off-Broadway playwriting debut of acclaimed actor Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams.

Paris features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting design by Oona Curley, sound design by Fan Zhang, original compositions by Trey Anastasio and casting by Caparelliotis Casting: Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You