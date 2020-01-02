Photo Flash: First Look at WILD DOGS UNDER MY SKIRT at Soho Playhouse

The Soho Playhouse (Darren Lee Cole, producing artistic director) will kick-off the New Year with a trio of powerful productions from New Zealand, WILD DOGS UNDER MY SKIRT, beginning January 4 - 18, 2020.

Get a first look in the photos below!

WILD DOGS UNDER MY SKIRT, written by Tusiata Avia, directed by Anapela Polata'ivao

Breathing provocative new life into the play's examination and celebration of what it is to be a Samoan woman, Anapela Polata'ivao's commanding direction, introduces nuance, power and dramatic sophistication into Tusiata Avia's deeply personal view of Pacific Island life and its sometimes-uneasy collisions with New Zealand.

Heart-stopping and unmissable theatre. From what began as a vivacious collection of poetry revolving identity and Samoan culture from Avia, transformed into an award-winning one-woman show that has toured worldwide educating and representing the Samoan Experience now becomes an award-winning phenomenon through ensemble storytelling of six strong, Pacific Island (Pasefika) women.

Performance Schedule: Fri, January 4 at 7:00: PM, Sat, January 5 at 7:00: PM, Sun, January 6 at 7:00: PM, Mon, January 7 at 7:00: PM, Tue, January 8 at 7:00: PM, Fri, January 11 at 7:00: PM, Sat, January 12at 7:00: PM, Tue, January 15 at 7:00: PM, Wed, January 16 at 7:00: PM, Thu, January 17 at 7:00: PM. Fri, January 18 at 7:00: PM.

WILD DOGS UNDER MY SKIRT is the first of three productions from New Zealand including MODERN MÄ€ORI QUARTET: TWO WORLDS and CONTOURS OF HEAVEN. For full schedule and to purchase tickets visit FringeEncoreSeries.com.





