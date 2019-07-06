Photo Flash: First Look at MAHOGANY BROWN AT THE CASE OF THE DISAPPEARING KID at The Tank

Jul. 6, 2019  

In the tradition of Watchmen, Sin City, Frank Miller's Batman, and other dark nights of the comic and graphic novel world ... Step1 Theatre Project invites you to solve the mystery of Mahogany Brown and the Case of the Disappearing Kid as reported by Gina Femia! But this one comes with a devastating ending!

Help solve the mystery, July 8, 9. 10, 11 @ 7pm at The Tank, 312 W 36th St, NYC.

For tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4256385

Photos courtesy of Benjamin-Ernest Abraham

