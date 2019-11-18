Photo Flash: First Look at CONFIDENCE (AND THE SPEECH) at Theatre Row

Charlotte's Off Broadway presents the Off-Broadway premiere of Confidence (and The Speech), a new play, written by Susan Lambert Hatem and directed by Hannah Ryan (Hamilton, An American in Paris) for a limited engagement at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th & 10th Avenues).

On July 4, 1979 President Carter cancelled an important energy policy speech he was scheduled to give the next day and disappeared to Camp David. Ten days later, he emerged from his impromptu domestic summit and gave a new speech, the Crisis of Confidence speech, which many now view as unprecedented, farsighted and insightful. Others think it may have ultimately cost him the White House. Forty years later, college professor Cynthia Cooper is approached by a stranger, a young man, and asked to recall her time with the Carter Administration during the days before the now infamous "malaise" speech. If she is going to tell her story of that time, she is going to play the President. And the young man who wants to know her story? Well, he is going to play her. This unique cross-gender play explores the confidence of a president, a nation in chaos and women in politics.

A cast of nine led by April Armstrongâœ¶ (Ragtime, Carousel) in the gender-bending role of President Carter, will include Ross Alden (Cymbeline, In the Bubble), Sarah Dacey Charlesâœ¶ (Les Misérables, Wit), Mark Coffinâœ¶ (The Cake, Transport), Zach Fiferâœ¶ (Dominant Species, Dead Sound), Abigail Ludrof (The Weak Ones, Afterglow), James Pencaâœ¶ (The Artist and The Scientist, Love in Hate Nation), Imran Sheikhâœ¶ (A Midsummer Night's Dream) and Stephen Stout (Puffs, Twelfth Night).

The entirely female creative team includes Brittany Vasta (Scenic Design), Vanessa Leuck (Costume Design), Christina Watanabe (Lighting Design), Emma Wilk (Sound Design), S. Katy Tucker (Projection Design), Deb Gaouette (Properties), and Karla Garcia (Movement Direction). Becky Abramovitzâœ¶ is the Production Stage Manager, and Ellie Handel is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Cindi Rush Casting. General Management is by Visceral Entertainment.

Tickets are priced $49-$69 ($89 premium) and can be purchased at www.confidenceandthespeech.com or at the Theatre Row Box Office (410 W. 42nd Street.





