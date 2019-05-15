Photo Flash: Ensemble Studio Theatre Celebrates Its 50th Birthday

Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST) recently celebrated its 50th Birthday Gala honoring the people and legacy of EST's Marathon of One-Act Plays. The 50th Birthday Gala took place on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 6:30PM at the New York Museum of Contemporary Art (528 West 39th Street, 3rd Fl.).

"Ensemble Studio Theatre is 50 years old and thriving because we have always been and continue to be the place where so many original and authentic voices have been heard for the first time," says Artistic Director William Carden. "For many of those playwrights, directors and actors that first opportunity was the Marathon. It's this amazing legacy of ongoing discovery that we want to celebrate and embrace as we look forward to the next 50 years."

The celebration featured performers and presenters from the Marathon's five-decade history, including Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks (Hello Dolly!), decorated actress Lois Smith (Buried Child; Lady Bird), legendary comedian Lewis Black (Black to the Future), Stephanie Hsu (Be More Chill; SpongeBob SquarePants), Tony-nominee Zach Grenier ("The Good Wife"), Lucy DeVito ("Melissa & Joey"), two-time Tony-nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden), Tony-nominee Geneva Carr (Hand to God; "Bull"), and others.

Photo Credit: Jackie Abbott





