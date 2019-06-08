Photo Flash: Daniel K. Isaac, Julyana Soelistyo, Jennifer Lim, John D. Haggerty And More Celebrate YOU NEVER TOUCHED THE DIRT Opening Night

Zhu Yi's YOU NEVER TOUCHED THE DIRT opened at The Wild Project (195 E 3rd Street) in Manhattan on June 6 as part of SUMMERWORKS, Clubbed Thumb's annual series of new plays. The limited run ends on Thursday, June 13 and due to popular demand, an additional 3:00 p.m. matinee has been added on June 13. Single tickets are on sale for $25 ($20 for students) here.

Helmed by Ken Rus Schmoll, YOU NEVER TOUCHED THE DIRT features Holly Chou, John D. Haggerty ("Gotham," NAATCO's Henry VI), Daniel K. Isaac ("Billions," The Chinese Lady), Kenneth Lee ("Search Party", The Machine), Jennifer Lim (Chinglish, Clubbed Thumb's Tumacho), Julyana Soelistyo (Tony Award Nominee, Golden Child).

The creative team includes Andrew Moerdyk (scenic design), Heather McDevitt Barton (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Brendan Aanes (sound design), Raphael Mishler (prop design), Melanie Aponte (stage manager).

The Li family would be enjoying their new lake-view luxury villa outside of the city, were they not surrounded by the gardeners, maids, and security guards who had once owned the land--not to mention the Gods, ghosts and unnamed spirits there for thousands of years before them. A play about economic transformation, the dreams it enables and those it crushes.

This play was developed as part of a long term project for playwrights in China with The Royal Court Theatre and the British Council from 2016-2018.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang



John D. Haggerty, Daniel K. Isaac, Holly Chou, Kenneth Lee, Julyana Soelistyo, Jennifer Lim



John D. Haggerty, Daniel K. Isaac, Director Ken Rus Schmoll, Holly Chou, Kenneth Lee, Julyana Soelistyo, Producing Artistic Director Maria Striar, Playwright Zhu Yi and Jennifer Lim



Daniel K. Isaac, Julyana Soelistyo, John D. Haggerty, Jennifer Lim, Kenneth Lee and Holly Chou



Playwright Zhu Yi



Playwright Zhu Yi



Zhu Yi, Daniel K. Isaac, Lia Chang and Esther Lee. Photo by Sarah Einspanier



John D. Haggerty, Playwright Zhu Yi, Kenneth Lee and Daniel K. Isaac



Playwright Zhu Yi and Director Ken Rus Schmoll



Playwright Zhu Yi



Sarah Einspanier and Daniel K. Isaac.



Clubbed Thumb Producing Artistic Director Maria Striar, Associate Artistic Director Michael Bulger and Advancement Director Quinn MetAl Corbin



John D. Haggerty and Gary Wilmes



Daniel K. Isaac and his mother, Esther Lee



Ida Chavoshan, Daniel K. Isaac, Esther Lee and Chad Reed



Chad Reed and Daniel K. Isaac



John D. Haggerty, Gary Wilmes and Ed Sylvanus Iskandar



Ed Sylvanus Iskandar and Daniel K. Isaac



Ed Sylvanus Iskandar, Kenneth Lee and John D. Haggerty



Daniel K. Isaac and Gary Wilmes





