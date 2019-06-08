Photo Flash: Daniel K. Isaac, Julyana Soelistyo, Jennifer Lim, John D. Haggerty And More Celebrate YOU NEVER TOUCHED THE DIRT Opening Night
Zhu Yi's YOU NEVER TOUCHED THE DIRT opened at The Wild Project (195 E 3rd Street) in Manhattan on June 6 as part of SUMMERWORKS, Clubbed Thumb's annual series of new plays. The limited run ends on Thursday, June 13 and due to popular demand, an additional 3:00 p.m. matinee has been added on June 13. Single tickets are on sale for $25 ($20 for students) here.
Helmed by Ken Rus Schmoll, YOU NEVER TOUCHED THE DIRT features Holly Chou, John D. Haggerty ("Gotham," NAATCO's Henry VI), Daniel K. Isaac ("Billions," The Chinese Lady), Kenneth Lee ("Search Party", The Machine), Jennifer Lim (Chinglish, Clubbed Thumb's Tumacho), Julyana Soelistyo (Tony Award Nominee, Golden Child).
The creative team includes Andrew Moerdyk (scenic design), Heather McDevitt Barton (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Brendan Aanes (sound design), Raphael Mishler (prop design), Melanie Aponte (stage manager).
The Li family would be enjoying their new lake-view luxury villa outside of the city, were they not surrounded by the gardeners, maids, and security guards who had once owned the land--not to mention the Gods, ghosts and unnamed spirits there for thousands of years before them. A play about economic transformation, the dreams it enables and those it crushes.
YOU NEVER TOUCHED THE DIRT features set design by Andrew Moerdyk, costume design by Heather McDevitt Barton, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang and sound design by Brendan Aanes. Melanie Aponte is the production stage manager.
This play was developed as part of a long term project for playwrights in China with The Royal Court Theatre and the British Council from 2016-2018.
Photo Credit: Lia Chang
John D. Haggerty, Daniel K. Isaac, Holly Chou, Kenneth Lee, Julyana Soelistyo, Jennifer Lim
John D. Haggerty, Daniel K. Isaac, Director Ken Rus Schmoll, Holly Chou, Kenneth Lee, Julyana Soelistyo, Producing Artistic Director Maria Striar, Playwright Zhu Yi and Jennifer Lim
Daniel K. Isaac, Julyana Soelistyo, John D. Haggerty, Jennifer Lim, Kenneth Lee and Holly Chou
Playwright Zhu Yi
Playwright Zhu Yi
Zhu Yi, Daniel K. Isaac, Lia Chang and Esther Lee. Photo by Sarah Einspanier
John D. Haggerty, Playwright Zhu Yi, Kenneth Lee and Daniel K. Isaac
Playwright Zhu Yi and Director Ken Rus Schmoll
Playwright Zhu Yi
Sarah Einspanier and Daniel K. Isaac.
Clubbed Thumb Producing Artistic Director Maria Striar, Associate Artistic Director Michael Bulger and Advancement Director Quinn MetAl Corbin
John D. Haggerty and Gary Wilmes
Daniel K. Isaac and his mother, Esther Lee
Ida Chavoshan, Daniel K. Isaac, Esther Lee and Chad Reed
Chad Reed and Daniel K. Isaac
John D. Haggerty, Gary Wilmes and Ed Sylvanus Iskandar
Ed Sylvanus Iskandar and Daniel K. Isaac
Ed Sylvanus Iskandar, Kenneth Lee and John D. Haggerty
Daniel K. Isaac and Gary Wilmes