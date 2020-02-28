Photo Flash: Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, and More In Rehearsal For National Asian Artists Project's Concert Of Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera) and Josh Dela Cruz (Blue's Clues & You, Aladdin) will star as Ella and Topher in the National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) presentation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella- In Concert, as part of its "Rediscover Series" which explores classic American musicals, with professional artists of Asian descent, proving that great works of theater speak to all communities. The one night only event will take place on Monday, March 2 at 8PM at The Alvin Ailey Citicorp Theater (405 West 55th Street - between 9th & 10th Avenues). Scroll down for rehearsal photos.

Through this special Rediscover Series concert presentation, helmed by Alan Muraoka, music directed by Kristen Lee Rosenfeld, and choreographed by Billy Bustamante, NAAP brings a new and unique voice to interpret a timeless classic. Originally nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, Rodgers and Hammerstein's adaptation shares the enduring enchantment of a favorite fairy tale told with their hallmark charm and elegance.

The cast of Cinderella also features Ann Harada as Madame, Kendyl Ito as Charlotte, Jason Ma as Pinkleton, Jaygee Macapugay as Gabrielle, Cáitlín Burke as Marie, James Seol as Sebastian, Vishal Vaidya as Jean-Michel. Carol Angeli, Hannah Balagot, Jordan De Leon, Kevin Kulp, Mia Mooko, Anthony Obnial, Kyra Smith, Matheus Ting and Kelli Youngman round out the ensemble, who will be joined by the NAAP Kids and the NAAP Broadway Community Chorus.

Tickets are priced at $75 (premium) and $59 (reserved). There is also special "VIP package" for $250 which includes a Pre-Theater 4-course sumptuous meal at Masseria Dei Vini (887 Ninth Ave - between 57th & 58th Street) and one (1) ticket to the show. Tickets may be obtained here or by sending a check to the NAAP office (10 West 66th Street - Suite 23-C, New York, NY 10023). For additional information please email contact@naaproject.org.

