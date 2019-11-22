Photo Coverage: Second Stage Celebrates Opening Night of THE UNDERLYING CHRIS

Second Stage Theater just celebrated opening night of the world premiere of Will Eno's The Underlying Chris. Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, the production will feature Hannah Cabell, Michael Countryman, Denise Burse, Nicholas Hutchinson, Lenne Klingaman, Lizbeth MacKay, Nidra Sous La Terre, Howard Overshown, Isabella Russo, Charles Turner, And Luis Vega.

The Underlying Chris, a world premiere play from Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Eno, is a life-affirming and high-spirited look at how a person comes into their identity, and how sometimes it's life's tiniest moments that most profoundly change our lives. In these divided times, The Underlying Chris serves as a celebration of our differences, our individuality, and the many mysterious, difficult, and beautiful things we share simply by being alive.

The full creative team for The Underlying Chris includes Scenic Design By Arnulfo Maldonado, Costume Design By Dede Ayite, Lighting Design By Amith Chandrashaker, Sound Design By Dan Moses Schreier, And Casting By Telsey + Company.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi





