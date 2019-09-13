Photo Coverage: 45 MINUTES FROM COONTOWN at The Theatre at Saint Peter's

UnsungMusicalsCo. (Ben West, Artistic Director) presents the new documentary musical 45 Minutes from Coontown, created, written and performed by Ben West, the founder of UMC and a 2017 recipient of Lincoln Center's Martin E. Segal Award, with musical continuity and arrangements by Fran Minarik, and direction and musical staging by Parker Esse. 45 Minutes from Coontown is a celebration of black musical theatre, tracing its history from the late-1800s through 1999, and featuring more than 30 songs almost exclusively by black writers. Developed over more than four years, with more than 20 archives in more than 10 states, 45 Minutes from Coontown documents the story of an art form that grew amidst a nation's racial prejudice, and the many African-American authors who not only furthered the form itself but were also instrumental in the development of the American popular song.

The new documentary musical 45 Minutes from Coontown premiere plays through Sunday afternoon, September 15, 2019 at The York Theatre Company's Theatre at Saint Peter's (619 Lexington Avenue, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).

NOW ON SALE, single tickets start at $45, and may be purchased by visiting UnsungMusicals.org. Running time: 90 minutes, no intermission. Warning: This documentary musical contains mature, historically accurate themes.

