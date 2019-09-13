Photo Coverage: 45 MINUTES FROM COONTOWN at The Theatre at Saint Peter's

Sep. 13, 2019  

UnsungMusicalsCo. (Ben West, Artistic Director) presents the new documentary musical 45 Minutes from Coontown, created, written and performed by Ben West, the founder of UMC and a 2017 recipient of Lincoln Center's Martin E. Segal Award, with musical continuity and arrangements by Fran Minarik, and direction and musical staging by Parker Esse. 45 Minutes from Coontown is a celebration of black musical theatre, tracing its history from the late-1800s through 1999, and featuring more than 30 songs almost exclusively by black writers. Developed over more than four years, with more than 20 archives in more than 10 states, 45 Minutes from Coontown documents the story of an art form that grew amidst a nation's racial prejudice, and the many African-American authors who not only furthered the form itself but were also instrumental in the development of the American popular song.

The new documentary musical 45 Minutes from Coontown premiere plays through Sunday afternoon, September 15, 2019 at The York Theatre Company's Theatre at Saint Peter's (619 Lexington Avenue, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).

NOW ON SALE, single tickets start at $45, and may be purchased by visiting UnsungMusicals.org. Running time: 90 minutes, no intermission. Warning: This documentary musical contains mature, historically accurate themes.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ben West

Ben West

Ben West

Parker Esse and Ben West

Fran Minarik, Parker Esse and Ben West

Vicki West and Ben West

Dan Erben (Guitar and Banjo), Sam Lazzara (Drums), Evan Zavada (Musical Director and Piano) and Steve Whipple (Bass)

Evan Zavada, Dan Erben, Ben West, Steve Whipple and Sam Larrara

Fran Minarik, Evan Zavada, Dan Erven, Ben West, Steve Whipple and Sam Larrara

Dan Erben, Parker Esse, Steve Whipple, Sam Lazzara, Evan Zavada, Fran Minarik and Ben West



