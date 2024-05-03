Patrick Page & More to Star in TITUS ANDRONICUS at Red Bull Theater

Worrkshop performances will take place Friday May 10th at 7:30pm, and Saturday May 11th at 2pm & 7:30pm at Sheen Center Shiner Theatre.
Red Bull Theater has revealed details for the next presentation of its 20th Anniversary Festival: Shakespeare's TITUS ANDRONICUS, directed by Jesse Berger.
The cast features Isabel Arraiza, Teagle F. Bougere, Jason Bowen, Kelley Curran, Clifton Duncan, Nate Miller, Alfredo Narciso, Patrick Page, Zachary Lopez Roa, and Derek Smith. Paul Hudson will serve as lighting designer.
One of Shakespeare's earliest and bloodiest plays explores the desperate nihilism of a world where an unstoppable cycle of revenge has begun. Titus is Rome's greatest general and the head of a noble Roman family. When his armies vanquish the Goths, their defeated queen, Tamora – with her paramour Aaron the Moor – unleashes a fury that brings Rome, Titus, and his family to their knees. The play's exploration of humanity's capacity for inhumanity is shockingly contemporary.
"What a pleasure to do a deep dive into this powerful play with some of the finest actors in NYC. Since Red Bull was founded, people have often asked me when we would tackle what may be Shakespeare's bloodiest and most Jacobean-in-spirit play. The time is now! This is a rare opportunity to hear the play, which, in addition to pathos and gorgeous dramatic poetry, also offers a surprising number of laughs and theatrical thrills," said RBT Founder and Artistic Director Jesse Berger.
Worrkshop performances will take place Friday May 10th at 7:30pm, and Saturday May 11th at 2pm & 7:30pm at Sheen Center Shiner Theatre. For tickets and more information, visit redbulltheater.com/titus-andronicus-2024.
Since founding Red Bull Theater in 2003, Jesse Berger has directed productions of Pericles, The Revenger's Tragedy, Edward the Second, Women Beware Women, The Duchess of Malfi, The Witch of Edmonton, The Maids, Volpone, Loot, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore, The Changeling, The Government Inspector, The Alchemist and Arden of Faversham for the company. Jesse's adaptations of The Revenger's Tragedy and Women Beware Women are published by Dramatists Play Service. Jesse has also directed in New York and across the country at such theaters as Denver Center Theatre Company (Richard III), The Old Globe (Othello), Pittsburgh Public Theatre (The Laramie Project, I Am My Own Wife, Life X 3, A Number, Circle Mirror Transformation, An Iliad, Venus in Fur), PlayMakers Repertory (An Iliad), Barrington Stage (Sleuth, Absurd Person Singular), New York Theater Workshop's Larson Lab, SoHo Rep, Lincoln Center Theater Director's Lab at Here, Theaterworks/USA, The Pearl Theatre, Urban Stages, Great Lakes Theater Festival, Dorset Theatre Festival, Theatre J, the Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Hamptons, and St. Louis Shakespeare Festivals, the Asolo Theatre Company, Washington Shakespeare Company (Marat/Sade), among others. He has also directed and helped develop new plays at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center and the Playwright's Center. Jesse received a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Direction of Marat/Sade, and he has been thrice-nominated for the SDC Joe A. Callaway Award for excellence in directing productions at Red Bull Theater: for The Government Inspector, The Witch of Edmonton, and 'Tis Pity She's a Whore. His production of The Maids was nominated as Outstanding Revival by both the Drama League and Lucille Lortel Awards. Jesse received a 2018 OBIE Award for Outstanding Direction of The Government Inspector.
