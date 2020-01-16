Park Avenue Armory Announces Partners For 100 Years | 100 Women Commissions Initiative

Park Avenue Armory, with lead partner National Black Theatre, today announced it has invited ten New York City-based cultural institutions to join 100 Years |100 Women, a two-part, multidisciplinary initiative marking the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Together, this cohort of institutions-which includes the Apollo Theater; The Juilliard School; La MaMa Experimental Theatre Company; The Laundromat Project; The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Museum of the Moving Image; National Sawdust; New York University (Department of Photography and Imaging, Tisch School of the Arts; Office of Global Inclusion, Diversity and Strategic Innovation; and Institute of African American Affairs & Center for Black Visual Culture); and Urban Bush Women-is commissioning one hundred artists who self-identify as women to respond to this significant anniversary.

100 Years | 100 Women will launch on February 15, 2020 as part of the Armory's annual "Culture in a Changing America" symposium-a day-long event hosted throughout the institution's historic period rooms, featuring conversations, performances, and salons led by artists, activists, scholars, and civic and cultural leaders. At the end of the symposium, which focuses this year on the complex topic of suffrage, the partner organizations will announce the names of the commissioned artists. The culminating event-a large gathering, showcase, and celebration of the commissions-will take place on May 16, 2020 in the Armory's Wade Thompson Drill Hall and historic rooms.

"Bringing together some of our city's most vibrant cultural organizations for this exciting initiative amplifies the Armory's history of commissioning artists and convening creatives and thought leaders to engage around topical and challenging issues. Through the Interrogations of Form series and other institutional programs like 100 Years | 100 Women, the Armory continues to shine a light on a diversity of narratives and to provide a space for artists and thinkers to explore pressing issues shaping our society," said Rebecca Robertson , Founding President and Executive Producer of Park Avenue Armory. "As we look back upon this critical moment in our nation's history, supporting the creation of new work by some of the most innovative women artists working today allows us to creatively explore where we've been, how far we've come, and the work that remains to be done."

"We are honored to work with the Park Avenue Armory to present these events which stand at the nexus of gender, identity, and representation as it helps us continue a conversation our founder, Dr. Barbara Ann Teer , and her contemporaries were part of more than fifty years ago," said Sade Lythcott , CEO of National Black Theatre.

Part I of 100 Years | 100 Women will conclude with the announcement of the one hundred commissioned artists, whose work will be presented at Part II, a day-long celebration in May. The commissioned projects-spanning visual arts, music, dance, film, photography, and performance-will be showcased in the Armory's Wade Thompson Drill Hall and historic rooms. More details on Part II will be announced at a later date.

100 Years | 100 Women is part of the Armory's Interrogations of Form conversation series, which unites artists, thought leaders, and social trailblazers for creative, multidimensional explorations of today's social and cultural landscape. Other recent Armory-hosted convenings have included Theaster Gates' "Black Artists Retreat 2019: Sonic Imagination", which brought together over 300 black artists and allies for a weekend of conversations, performances, and reflections; a Lenape Pow Wow in 2018, the first gathering of Lenape leaders on Manhattan Island since the 1700s; and 2017's "The Shape of Things," a day-long creative reflection on the political and social climate in America, curated by former Armory Artist-in-Residence Carrie Mae Weems





