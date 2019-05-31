Parity Productions Announces This Month's Qualifying Productions
Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for June -their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).
Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "Since its launch in 2016, the program has served over 500 Qualifying Productions and over 1,200 artists. There are so many theatre companies that need and deserve support. We applaud those that practice a 50% hiring standard," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.
2019 marks the second year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater. The two companies recently announced the next phase of their partnership to provide even more comprehensive marketing and promotional support for Parity's Qualifying Productions.
To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.
To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or directly to the Qualifying Production's own website.
June's Qualifying Productions are:
Accidentally Brave
Previews begin: 03/11/19
03/25/19 - 07/13/19
Daryl Roth Theatre
Addy & Uno
03/10/19 - 06/02/19
Theatre Row
Aunt Jack
06/07/19 - 06/28/19
Theater for the New City
BLKS
04/20/19 - 06/02/19 (extended)
https://mcctheater.org/tix/blks/
Brief Chronicle, Books 6-8
Previews begin: 05/23/19
06/02/19 - 06/14/19
Access Theater
https://www.iamaslowtide.com/new-index
Butterflies
05/29/19 - 06/08/19
The Tank
https://www.thetanknyc.org/butterflies
The Comedian's Tragedy
06/21/19 - 07/06/19
The Access Theater Black Box
https://www.thecomedianstragedy.com/
Continuity
05/21/19 - 06/09/19
Manhattan Theatre Club
New York City Center Stage (ii)
Don Quixote Takes New York
05/18/19 - 06/02/19
New Stage Performance Space
http://loco7.org/don-quixote-takes-new-york/
Dust
08/29/19 - 09/28/19
Fourth Street Theatre
https://www.nytw.org/show/dust/
Fairview
Previews begin: 06/02/19
06/13/19 - 07/28/19
Theatre for a New Audience
https://www.tfana.org/current-season/fairview/overview
The Great Novel
Previews begin: 06/07/19
06/16/19 - 06/29/19
The Flea Theater
https://www.newlighttheaterproject.com/the-great-novel
Hadestown
Previews begin: 03/22/19
04/17/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)
Walter Kerr Theatre
Handbagged
06/04/19 - 06/30/19
https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/handbagged/
Imminently Yours
06/19/19 - 06/30/19
Theatre 80
https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1011541
In the Green
Previews begin: 06/08/19
06/29/19 - 08/04/19
Claire Tow Theater
https://www.newyorkcitytheatre.com/theaters/claire-tow-theater/in-the-green.php
In the Penal Colony
07/11/19 - 07/28/19
Fourth Street Theatre
https://www.nytw.org/show/in-the-penal-colony/
Jack of Cups
Previews begin: 05/31/19
06/01/19 - 06/08/19
The Flea Theater
http://theflea.org/shows/jack-of-cups/
Leap and the Net Will Appear
06/16/19 - 06/30/19
The Flea Theater
http://newgeorges.org/uncategorized/this-june-leap-and-the-net-will-appear/
Little Women
05/15/19 - 06/29/19
https://primarystages.org/shows/current-season/little-women/
Mac Beth
05/07/19 - 06/09/19 (extended)
Red Bull Theater
https://www.redbulltheater.com/mac-beth
Madame Lynch
05/26/19 - 06/15/19
New Ohio Theatre
http://newohiotheatre.org/madamelynch.htm
Measure for Measure
Previews begin: 05/17/19
05/22/19 - 06/01/19
Spicy Witch Productions
https://www.spicywitchproductions.com/
Measure for Measure
06/20/19 - 06/30/19
Alchemical Studios
https://barefootshakespeare.org/2019/05/17/measure-for-measure/
Messiah
05/24/19 - 06/02/19
La MaMa
Mozart and Salieri & The Bear
06/05/19 - 06/09/19
The West End Theatre
at the Church of St. Paul & St. Andrew
https://www.mozart-salieri-bear.com/
Open
Previews begin: 06/07/19
06/12/19 - 06/22/19
The Tank
OSCAR at The Crown
05/11/19 - 08/25/19
3 Dollar Bill
Pathetic
06/05/19-06/23/19
Abrons Arts Center
https://www.abronsartscenter.org/program/world-premiere-minor-theater-pathetic/
Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic
10/13/16 - 03/15/20 (extended)
New World Stages
A Raisin in the Sun
06/17/17 - 01/25/20 (extended)
Harlem Repertory Theatre
Tato Laviera Theatre
http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html
Romeo and Juliet
06/14/19 - 06/30/19
Smith Street Stage
Carroll Park
http://www.smithstreetstage.org/playing-now
The Ritual
06/19/19 - 06/30/19
New Perspectives Studio
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-ritual-tickets-62414174476
Sistas: The Musical
10/23/11 - 12/29/19 (extended)
http://www.sistasthemusical.com/
The Sisters
05/16/19 - 06/02/19
LATEA Theater & The Clemente
https://www.artful.ly/sohoshakes/store/events/17644
Something Clean
05/04/19 - 06/30/19
Roundabout Theatre Co.
Black Box Theatre
https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2018-2019-season/something-clean/
Then She Fell
12/2016 - 09/29/19 (extended)
Third Rail Projects
The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns
This One's for the Girls
10/07/17 - 06/29/19 (extended)
http://thisonesforthegirlsthemusical.com/
Three Musketeers: 1941
Previews begin: 06/05/19
06/09/19 - 06/29/19
Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre
at the A.R.T./New York Theatres
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4215685
Toni Stone
05/23/19 - 08/11/19
Laura Pels Theatre
https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2018-2019-season/toni-stone/
[Veil Widow Conspiracy]
06/07/19 - 07/06/19
Fourth Street Theatre
https://www.nytw.org/show/veil-widow-conspiracy/
The Virtuous Fall of the Girls from Our Lady of Sorrows
Previews begin: 05/17/19
05/21/19 - 06/01/19
Spicy Witch Productions
The Flea Theater
https://www.spicywitchproductions.com/
Waitress
04/24/16 - TBA
Brooks Atkinson Theatre
http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php
What the Constitution Means to Me
Previews begin: 03/14/19
03/31/19 - 08/24/19 (extended)
The Hayes Theater
https://constitutionbroadway.com/
Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.
Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is part of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission, The Women and TGNC Artists Database, and The Parity Store.
Through the generosity of The Sylvia Sleigh Endowment to Parity Productions, a select number of paintings by the renowned Welsh artist Sylvia Sleigh are now available for sale by Parity. The Parity Store funds Parity's programming - including its Annual Parity Commission.