Parity Productions Announces This Month's Qualifying Productions

Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for June -their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).

Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "Since its launch in 2016, the program has served over 500 Qualifying Productions and over 1,200 artists. There are so many theatre companies that need and deserve support. We applaud those that practice a 50% hiring standard," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

2019 marks the second year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater. The two companies recently announced the next phase of their partnership to provide even more comprehensive marketing and promotional support for Parity's Qualifying Productions.

To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.

To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or directly to the Qualifying Production's own website.

June's Qualifying Productions are:

Accidentally Brave

Previews begin: 03/11/19

03/25/19 - 07/13/19

Daryl Roth Theatre

http://accidentallybrave.com/

Addy & Uno

03/10/19 - 06/02/19

Theatre Row

https://www.addyanduno.com/

Aunt Jack

06/07/19 - 06/28/19

Theater for the New City

https://auntjack.com/

BLKS

04/20/19 - 06/02/19 (extended)

MCC Theater

https://mcctheater.org/tix/blks/

Brief Chronicle, Books 6-8

Previews begin: 05/23/19

06/02/19 - 06/14/19

Access Theater

https://www.iamaslowtide.com/new-index

Butterflies

05/29/19 - 06/08/19

The Tank

https://www.thetanknyc.org/butterflies

The Comedian's Tragedy

06/21/19 - 07/06/19

The Access Theater Black Box

https://www.thecomedianstragedy.com/

Continuity

05/21/19 - 06/09/19

Manhattan Theatre Club

New York City Center Stage (ii)

https://continuityplay.com/

Don Quixote Takes New York

05/18/19 - 06/02/19

New Stage Performance Space

http://loco7.org/don-quixote-takes-new-york/

Dust

08/29/19 - 09/28/19

Fourth Street Theatre

https://www.nytw.org/show/dust/

Fairview

Previews begin: 06/02/19

06/13/19 - 07/28/19

Theatre for a New Audience

https://www.tfana.org/current-season/fairview/overview

The Great Novel

Previews begin: 06/07/19

06/16/19 - 06/29/19

The Flea Theater

https://www.newlighttheaterproject.com/the-great-novel

Hadestown

Previews begin: 03/22/19

04/17/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)

Walter Kerr Theatre

https://www.hadestown.com/

Handbagged

06/04/19 - 06/30/19

59E59 Theaters

https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/handbagged/

Imminently Yours

06/19/19 - 06/30/19

Theatre 80

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1011541

In the Green

Previews begin: 06/08/19

06/29/19 - 08/04/19

Claire Tow Theater

https://www.newyorkcitytheatre.com/theaters/claire-tow-theater/in-the-green.php

In the Penal Colony

07/11/19 - 07/28/19

Fourth Street Theatre

https://www.nytw.org/show/in-the-penal-colony/

Jack of Cups

Previews begin: 05/31/19

06/01/19 - 06/08/19

The Flea Theater

http://theflea.org/shows/jack-of-cups/

Leap and the Net Will Appear

06/16/19 - 06/30/19

The Flea Theater

http://newgeorges.org/uncategorized/this-june-leap-and-the-net-will-appear/

Little Women

05/15/19 - 06/29/19

Primary Stages

https://primarystages.org/shows/current-season/little-women/

Mac Beth

05/07/19 - 06/09/19 (extended)

Red Bull Theater

https://www.redbulltheater.com/mac-beth

Madame Lynch

05/26/19 - 06/15/19

New Ohio Theatre

http://newohiotheatre.org/madamelynch.htm

Measure for Measure

Previews begin: 05/17/19

05/22/19 - 06/01/19

Spicy Witch Productions

https://www.spicywitchproductions.com/

Measure for Measure

06/20/19 - 06/30/19

Alchemical Studios

https://barefootshakespeare.org/2019/05/17/measure-for-measure/

Messiah

05/24/19 - 06/02/19

La MaMa

http://lamama.org/messiah/

Mozart and Salieri & The Bear

06/05/19 - 06/09/19

The West End Theatre

at the Church of St. Paul & St. Andrew

https://www.mozart-salieri-bear.com/

Open

Previews begin: 06/07/19

06/12/19 - 06/22/19

The Tank

https://www.afo.nyc/open

OSCAR at The Crown

05/11/19 - 08/25/19

3 Dollar Bill

https://oscaratthecrown.com/

Pathetic

06/05/19-06/23/19

Abrons Arts Center

https://www.abronsartscenter.org/program/world-premiere-minor-theater-pathetic/

Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic

10/13/16 - 03/15/20 (extended)

New World Stages

http://www.puffstheplay.com/

A Raisin in the Sun

06/17/17 - 01/25/20 (extended)

Harlem Repertory Theatre

Tato Laviera Theatre

http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html

Romeo and Juliet

06/14/19 - 06/30/19

Smith Street Stage

Carroll Park

http://www.smithstreetstage.org/playing-now

The Ritual

06/19/19 - 06/30/19

New Perspectives Studio

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-ritual-tickets-62414174476

Sistas: The Musical

10/23/11 - 12/29/19 (extended)

St. Luke's Theatre

http://www.sistasthemusical.com/

The Sisters

05/16/19 - 06/02/19

LATEA Theater & The Clemente

https://www.artful.ly/sohoshakes/store/events/17644

Something Clean

05/04/19 - 06/30/19

Roundabout Theatre Co.

Black Box Theatre

https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2018-2019-season/something-clean/

Then She Fell

12/2016 - 09/29/19 (extended)

Third Rail Projects

The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns

http://www.thenshefell.com/

This One's for the Girls

10/07/17 - 06/29/19 (extended)

St. Luke's Theatre

http://thisonesforthegirlsthemusical.com/

Three Musketeers: 1941

Previews begin: 06/05/19

06/09/19 - 06/29/19

Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre

at the A.R.T./New York Theatres

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4215685

Toni Stone

05/23/19 - 08/11/19

Roundabout Theatre Company

Laura Pels Theatre

https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2018-2019-season/toni-stone/

[Veil Widow Conspiracy]

06/07/19 - 07/06/19

Fourth Street Theatre

https://www.nytw.org/show/veil-widow-conspiracy/

The Virtuous Fall of the Girls from Our Lady of Sorrows

Previews begin: 05/17/19

05/21/19 - 06/01/19

Spicy Witch Productions

The Flea Theater

https://www.spicywitchproductions.com/

Waitress

04/24/16 - TBA

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php

What the Constitution Means to Me

Previews begin: 03/14/19

03/31/19 - 08/24/19 (extended)

The Hayes Theater

https://constitutionbroadway.com/

Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.

Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is part of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission, The Women and TGNC Artists Database, and The Parity Store.

Through the generosity of The Sylvia Sleigh Endowment to Parity Productions, a select number of paintings by the renowned Welsh artist Sylvia Sleigh are now available for sale by Parity. The Parity Store funds Parity's programming - including its Annual Parity Commission.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You