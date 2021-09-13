Pan Asian Repertory Theatre Announces 2021 Honorees and Presenters for Gala Dinner

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre is kicking off its 45th Milestone Season of recovery and healing with the annual celebration the 43rd Art & Action Gala Dinner, an in-person LIVE Benefit Dinner on Thursday evening, October 21, 2021 at The Golden Unicorn Restaurant in Chinatown (18 East Broadway at Catherine Street). Erin Quill and Henry Yuk return as Master of Ceremonies.

The 2021 Honorees are stage fight master, Michael G. Chin, Emmy-award winner, film, and stage actor Jodi Long, and founder of the New Federal Theater Woodie King, Jr.

Guest presenters are acclaimed Broadway, film and television actor Lucy Liu will present to Jodi Long, award-winning actor and director Petronia Paley will present to Woodie King, Jr., and fight director Ron Piretti will present to Michel G. Chin.

"As we look to overcome a challenging past year, Pan Asian Rep looks at recovery and healing," shared Tisa Chang, Pan Asian Rep Founding Artistic Producing Director. "We are so excited to celebrate the reopening of theater beginning with a salute to those who make a difference at our annual theater Benefit Dinner The Golden Unicorn Gala." She went on to say, "We look forward to sharing our season of renewal and rediscovery with you."

The evening will be co-hosted by veterans Erin Quill (Avenue Q, King & I, and her blog, The Fairy Princess Diaries) and Henry Yuk (Teahouse, Yellow Fever, You Can't Take It with You). The 2021 Benefit Committee includes Ernest Abuba, Richard Chang, Tisa Chang, Patricia Malone Chin, Damon Chua, Abby Felder, Lucy Kan, Victor Kan, Virginia P. Louloudes, Dora Lu, Erin Quill, Lu Yu and Henry Yuk.

The festivities are set to begin at 6:00PM with cocktails, followed by a traditional Chinese banquet at 7:00PM, and award presentation at 8:00PM co-hosted by Erin Quill and Henry Yuk.

Single tickets are priced at $200. VIP Tables of 10 start at $2,500. SPECIAL OFFER: Early Bird Special Tickets are priced at $150 and available only through September 15. To purchase tickets, please visit https://tiny.one/panasiangala, or the Pan Asian Rep website at https://www.panasianrep.org/45th-benefit-dinner. For additional information regarding the Benefit Dinner, please call (212) 868-4030, or via email at info@panasianrep.org.

COVID NOTE: For the safety of all, COVID policies established by the CDC and WHO will be strictly enforced. Proof of vaccination status will be required upon check-in. COVID policies can be found on the Pan Asian Repertory Theatre website.

Pan Asian Repertory's 45th Season continues the company's multi - year process for growth and transition to embrace expanded leadership towards a visionary new future with national and international collaborations.

The season of live entertainment begins after the new year with the return engagement of the hit Off-Broadway play The Emperor's Nightingale by Damon Chua (January 15 - 30, 2022) at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) and continues with the World Premiere of the new play Citizen Wong by Richard Chang (April 11-30, 2022) in the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street). Closing out the 2021-2022 season is the annual play festival NuWorks 2022* (June 17 - 30, 2022). The season will also include staged readings commemorating the cultural events Day of Remembrance (February 2022) and Asian Heritage (May 2022).

For additional information, please visit the website at www.panasianrep.org