PRINCE F****T to Extend at Studio Seaview for Two Weeks

A two-week extension will be presented for Jordan Tannahill’s Prince Faggot, now running September 10 - November 9 in Seaview’s new Off-Broadway home. Directed by OBIE Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Prince Faggot transfers to Studio Seaview (305 W 43rd St) for a limited time only (now eight weeks, extended from the initial closing date of October 26). The transfer follows its sold-out, three-times extended, and critically acclaimed run, co-produced by Playwrights Horizons and Soho Rep.

What begins as a theatrical thought experiment—six queer and trans performers imagining themselves into a world of inherited power and royal expectation—quickly becomes a gloriously profane and surprisingly tender love story. Equal parts delicate and audacious, Prince Faggot takes on identity, inheritance, and all the beautiful, terrifying contradictions that come from living truthfully in a world built to contain you.

Blisteringly hot in both its incisiveness and uninhibited sexuality—as it impales and rearranges the guts of divine right—the production was hailed as “horny, thought-provoking” (Maxwell Losgar, Cosmopolitan), and “one of the year’s best new plays” (Robert Hofler, The Wrap). “Beginning in pain and provocation, it finds its way to splendor,” wrote Jesse Green in The New York Times, in a Critic’s Pick review.

Prince Faggot marked Tannahill’s Off-Broadway debut—a continuation of a writing career (as both a celebrated novelist and, per Libération, “the enfant terrible of Canadian Theatre”) restructuring power through queerness and queer sex. Chowdhury’s 2023 Public Obscenities (commissioned and produced by Soho Rep) went on to win the writer/director an OBIE Award and was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

All original performers return, playing themselves as an ensemble of actors, gathering to recast themselves as royals and those caught in their orbit. In his New York Times review, Jesse Green further wrote that “Chowdhury’s staging is as lucid as an oratorio. He perfectly sets up each actor for bravura solos that make their group scenes feel lushly choral,” and further commended the six actors as “all exceptionally good in multiple roles.”

The ensemble cast features OBIE Award winner Rachel Crowl (Off-Broadway: Between Two Knees, TV: “The Lowdown,” “New Amsterdam”) as Performer 3, Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman (Playwrights: Downstate; Broadway: The Minutes, Airline Highway, Song of Jacob Zulu, Wicked) as Performer 2, six-time OBIE Award winner David Greenspan (Soho Rep: Marie Antoinette; Playwrights: She Stoops to Comedy, Go Back to Where You Are, The Wax) as Performer 5, Mihir Kumar (TV: “And Just Like That,” “Elsbeth,” “Law and Order: SVU”) as Performer 1, Olivier Award nominee John McCrea (West End: Cabaret, Daddy - A Melodrama, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, The Busker’s Opera) as Performer 6, and N’yomi Allure Stewart (Off Broadway: A Raisin in the Sun, Richard III) as Performer 4. Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Broadway: The Skin of Our Teeth; Off-Broadway: Hamlet, Redwood, Much Ado About Nothing) will play the role of Performer 2 until Friday, September 26, when K. Todd Freeman, who originated the role to acclaim, returns from directing Rajiv Joseph’s Mr. Wolf at Steppenwolf Theatre Company. Understudies include Keshav Moodliar (Regional: Henry 6, The Odyssey, The Scarlett Letter) as u/s Performer 1, Allen Gilmore (Regional: Legacy of Light, A Christmas Carol, Twelfth Night) as u/s Performer 2, u/s Performer 5, Rory Greenwood (at Juilliard: Twelfth Night, Socrates, King Lear) as u/s Performer 6, and Arewà Basit (Off-Broadway: Packages O’ The Things We Deliver; Regional: A Complicated Woman; Film: “Dolls”) as u/s Performer 3, u/s Performer 4.