PRIDE PLAYS 2025 Announces Casting For New York Festival

Initial casting has been announced for Pride Plays 2025 in New York. Partnering with longtime collaborator Rattlestick Theater (Will Davis, Artistic Director; Maegan Morris, Managing Director), Pride Plays 2025 in New York will take place on Monday June 23, 2025, at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street). Tickets are free and open to the public and will be available by visiting prideplays.com.

PONY, by Sylvan Oswald, directed by Will Davis, will star Han Greenfield Van Sciver as ‘Pony', Drae Campbell as ‘Cav', Samy Nour Younes Figaredo as ‘Heath', and Rachel Towne as ‘Stell'.

Tremolo, by Regan Moro, directed by Sivian Battat, will star Lio Mehiel as ‘Con', Kelly McAndrew as ‘Nicola', Laila Robins as ‘Sorel', Francesca Fernandez as ‘Masha', Julia McDermott as ‘Nina', and Kristolyn Lloyd as ‘Alex'.

The One Who Loves You So, by Arun Wellandawe-Prematilleke, directed by Emma Went, will star Carol Mazhuvancheril as ‘Vidhura' and George Olesky as ‘Nick'.

The cast for Cecilia Gentili's Red Ink, developed with and directed by Nic Cory, will be announced later this week.

Casting for New York Pride Plays is by Calleri Jensen Davis.

The full lineup for Pride Plays 2025 is as follows:

Cecilia Gentili's RED INK

By Cecilia Gentili

Directed by Nic Cory

Presented in Association with Breaking the Binary Theatre

God won't give up on Cecilia Gentili. Unfortunately, neither will the devil. Follow a young trans girl as she navigates the hilarity of rural Argentina during the 19[redacted]s. Part stand-up, part camp, and (almost) all true, RED INK is an irreverent romp in searching for faith while trans. Cecilia Gentili's RED INK was awarded a Special Recognition at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards.

PONY

By Sylvan Oswald

Directed by Will Davis

When Pony, a formerly incarcerated trans guy, moves to a small rural town to start a new life, he quickly becomes entangled with its isolated community. He starts to fall for a waitress who is obsessed with a local murder; his social worker doesn't understand him; and he is pursued by a young trans man who thinks Pony could be the father he always wanted. Amid this whirlwind of fear and desire, Pony must find the strength to confront the stories he's been told about masculinity, violence, and self-worth.

TREMOLO

By Regan Moro

Directed by Sivan Battat

Presented in association with Fault Line Theatre

Nicola, Con, Sorel, Paulie, Masha, Devyn, Alex, and Nina are old friends. Every summer they spend a week on Sorel and Paulie's dock talking about theater and dykes and sex and aging and the loons that circle below. This is the last summer they'll ever do this, but they don't know that yet. Anyway. Tonight, Con's making everyone listen to their new play. (They seem better this year, right?)

A love song to ambition, artmaking, and heartbreak, Tremolo is at once a radical queer reimagining of Chekhov's The Seagull set on the dock of a dark lake—and a singular exploration of an intergenerational found family on the precipice of great loss.

THE ONE WHO LOVES YOU SO

By Arun Wellandawe-Prematilleke

Directed by Emma Went



Though sex between men remains technically illegal in Sri Lanka, the gay population of its capital find ways to live out their sexual and romantic desires. Vidhura is a trust-fund baby slumming it in a rundown studio apartment. Nick is a British expat chasing hedonism abroad. When the two men meet for a casual Grindr hookup, what is meant to be a one-night stand turns into something wholly unexpected. Over two nights, they navigate sex, love, and the fleeting intimacy that arises when one is escaping his life—and the other is trapped in his.

Pride Plays 2025 was recently presented in Washington, D.C., collaborating with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (Maria Manuela Goyanes, Artistic Director; Kimberly E. Douglas, Managing Director). Pride Plays 2025 is taking place during Washington, D.C's WorldPride celebration, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Pride celebrations in Washington, D.C.

Launched in 2019 by the original founders Michael Urie, Doug Nevin, and Nick Mayo, in partnership with Rattlestick Theater, the initial festival hosted 19 separate works and involved more than 200 artists over five days. Pride Plays then presented a virtual festival in 2020, along with several online workshops. Pride Plays has also supported LGBTQIA+ creative initiatives, including Donja R. Love's Write Out Loud program. In 2024, Sam Gravitte and Sammy Lopez joined as producers of Pride Plays.

Last year, Pride Plays returned to in-person programming, celebrating with readings of Pure Glitter, by Douglas Lyons; Debt, by Adrian Einspanier & reid tang; and Saint Brigid, by Hannah Benitez.

Pride Plays' mission is to celebrate and platform queer-themed works, introduce new voices to the theatrical ecosystem, and support the next generation of LGBTQIA+ artists. Through their work, Pride Plays hopes to foster a deeper understanding of and appreciation for queer stories.

