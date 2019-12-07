POCKETS Comes to SoHo Playhouse

Hear ye, hear ye, fair city of New York; Los Angeles's premier musical comedy collective -- Robot Teammate -- announces a triumphant return to SoHo Playhouse this holiday season to share their wee original British-ish musical comedy, POCKETS. This funny, fresh, and festive musical premiered to a completely sold out run at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival, where it was awarded Best Musical, Best World Premiere, Critics' Choice, and Producers' Encore.

Set in the olde British-ish kingdom of Crumpeton, POCKETS follows the heroine's journey of young Bellamina Crumbledunk (Molly Dworsky), a noble-born preteen-turned-pickpocket hellbent on winning the attention of her distracted mother, the Duchess (Kat Primeau). Bellamina's misadventures lead her to the underbelly of society, where she befriends criminals Veegan (Chris Bramante) and Jim Val Jim (Dave Reynolds) and becomes the inadvertent leader of a criminal uprising. Will the freshly-minted miscreant "Pockets" have the heart to sabotage her mum's well-laid plans for Crumpet Day, the biggest holiday of the year? #CatchPOCKETS to find out!

Performances will take place at SoHo Playhouse (15 Van Dam Street, NY, NY). The show is family-friendly (ages 13+) and runs 65 minutes. Tickets are $39 General Admission and available at: https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/soho-playhouse-events/pockets-rxjnf-tb23b

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 9:00 P.M.

Friday, December 13, 2019 at 7:00 P.M.

Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 6:30 P.M.

Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 8:30 P.M.

Monday, December 16, 2019 at 9:00 P.M.

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 7:00 P.M.

Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:00 P.M.

Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00 P.M.

Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.

Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 7:00 P.M.

The fast-paced book and lyrics for POCKETS were collaboratively scripted by the Robot Teammate ensemble which includes Molly Dworsky, Kat Primeau, Chris Bramante, Dave Reynolds, and Branson NeJame. Dave Reynolds served as head writer. Additional cast members include Fayna Sanchez, Paige Gallagher, Max Pescherine, Jarret Spiler, Sonja Midtune, and George Chammas, with direction by Lauren Van Kurin, choreography by Kat Primeau and Alli Miller, and lighting design by Peter Mitchell. The live band is led by composer, pianist and Musical Director Branson NeJame, featuring Harrison Lee on cello, Christopher Sousa on bass, and Alex Keenan on drums. The POCKETS poster was created by illustrator and artist Beverly Arce.

Founded in 2012, independent comedy collective Robot Teammate has established itself as one of Los Angeles's top musical acts, wowing crowds by creating hundreds of improvised musicals based off of audience suggestions at venues such as UCB, Westside Comedy, LA ComicCon, and festivals across the country. Additionally, Legendary Digital Network broadcast the Robots worldwide with Geek & Sundry's weekly Twitch.TV show, Gather Your Party. Inspired by their favorite improvisations, these collaborating machines scripted three previous award-winning original musical comedies, TIMEHEART, THUG TUNNEL, and TURBULENCE!, forming "The T Trilogy." Premiering the trilogy to sold-out LA audiences, the troupe received accolades from new musical development hotbed A Little New Music for Outstanding Songwriting in 2016 & 2017, and Best Musical, Best World Premiere, and Critics' Choice awards in 2017 and 2019. They released the original cast recording of THUG TUNNEL on all digital platforms in 2017.

POCKETS will be the second time the ensemble has performed Off-Broadway after their run of TURBULENCE! at SoHo Playhouse in New York City in 2017.





