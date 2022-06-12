PIMCOMEDY THE MUSICAL PRESENTS: MONET to Play at The Actors Temple Theater

Pimcomedy the Musical will present Monet. Featuring the works of Monet and PimComedy the Musical. Story of the lake of fire. Satan burning forever and ever and ever.

An avant garde show, story of Ann. She killed me. She fed me rat poison and I died. I died and went into the spiritual realms. Angels Ministered to me . I am lucky to be alive

Also, the organized car service killed me. I got in the car at 3 am . Bad move. The night costed me $5000. I didn't have $5000. The organized car service proceeded to bash my face in . With a gun in his hand. The Holy Spirit protected me. I had to go to the Dentist. My teeth was broken. The dentist cried.

I now believe in Jesus Christ the Lord. Now I do art shows, Off Broadway shows helping end child trafficking. The next collection : MONET. A story of abstract paintings . And polka dots. Story of Spiritual Warfare. Story of angels fighting demons. Who is winning? The good guys ? or the bad guys. The bad demons or the good angels.

Story of ending child trafficking. Helping the youth. Helping the children. Creating better families and communities. Helping others, making the world better. Story of Crypto Steve, he loves to help the homeless. Giving homeless people food, 5 days a week. Loving and helping the community.

Story of Ted, he cannot forgive. He is very angry and bitter. He is now homeless at 26th street and 6th ave. I encourage him to forgive.

PimComedy the Musical is playing Off-Broadway Tuesday June 14, 6pm at the Actors Temple Theater, 339 West 47th street, between 8 and 9 ave Manhattan.

More info: www.thesetnyc.com/about