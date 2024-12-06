PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK to be Presented in Concert at Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The debut concert performance of Picnic at Hanging Rock, featuring songs and orchestrations from the forthcoming musical adapted from Joan Lindsay's iconic Australian novel, which was made famous by Peter Weir's film (celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025) and Netflix's TV series, will be presented at Lincoln Center. Picnic at Hanging Rock tells the story of three schoolgirls and their teacher who go missing on Valentine's Day, 1900.

One girl is later found, but with no memory of what happened; the others are never seen again. Left without answers, the community begins to unravel-with shocking consequences.

The haunting new musical is informed by First Nations Australian collaborators, with book and lyrics by Hilary Bell, music by Greta Gertler Gold, orchestrations by Tony and GRAMMY Award winner Todd Sickafoose (Hadestown) and Music Direction by Maestra Amanda Morton (Anne of Green Gables, Gutenberg).

Special Guest Actors and Musicians to be announced soon! Run Time: Approximately 1 hour 30 minutes

