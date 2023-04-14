Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Original Cast Recording Of THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN is Available Today

The album will be released on all streaming and digital platforms Friday, April 14, 2023.

Apr. 14, 2023  

The Original Cast Recording of Julia Meinwald & Gordon Leary's The Magnificent Seven will be released on all streaming and digital platforms Friday, April 14, 2023.

The new musical, set during the Atlanta Olympic Games, follows the 1996 U.S Women's Olympic Gymnastics team - Amanda Borden, Amy Chow, Dominique Dawes, Shannon Miller, Dominique Moceanu, Jaycie Phelps, and Kerri Strug - on their quest to become the first American women to win the team gold medal, imagining the gymnasts' inner lives as they work to get their faces on the Wheaties box, all leading up to the vault heard 'round the world.

The recording features the cast of the 2022 Theatre Row production, including Allison Posner (John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch), Libby Servais (Wicked), Amy Linden (The Bridges of Madison County), Racquel Williams (Hadestown), Ellen Condon Macy, Holly Gould (Camelot), MinJi Kim, Kylie Lavrenchik, and Josslyn Shaw with Sam Heldt, Evan Maltby, and Lynne Marie Rosenberg.

The Magnificent Seven features music, arrangements, and orchestrations by Julia Meinwald and book and lyrics by Gordon Leary (Pregnancy Pact, The Loneliest Girl in the World.) Music Director Alex Ratner leads a band that includes Michael Blancafor, Michael Epperhart, and Zachary Larson.

John Kilgore served as recording engineer and mixing engineer from recording sessions held at The Bunker Studio and John Kilgore Sound & Recording in September & October 2022. Alan Silverman of Aerial Sound served as mastering engineer.
The album is Executive Produced by Steve Kyriakis and Matt Donaldson for MDSK Productions.

Visit www.magnificentsevenmusical.com for more information.



