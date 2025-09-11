Orfeh, Olivia Valli, and More Join EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Exorcistic: The Rock Musical continues its ever-surprising run at The Asylum NYC with a new lineup of celebrity Guest Divas joining the cast this week. Stepping into the spotlight are Broadway favorite Orfeh, rising star Olivia Valli, powerhouse vocalist Jade Jones, downtown performance icon Charlene Incarnate, and returning crowd-favorite Sophia Urista.

The outrageous parody follows a scrappy theater troupe determined to stage their own version of The Exorcist in hopes of commercial glory. But when their leading lady (Emma Hunton) becomes truly possessed, the production unravels into a riotous collision of comedy, horror, and rock-fueled chaos. With its ever-rotating roster of special guests, no two performances are ever alike, making every night a once-in-a-lifetime event.

The core company features Emma Hunton, Ethan Crystal, Jesse Merlin, Steven Cutts, Michael Shaw Fisher, Leigh Wulff, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Richardson Cisneros-Jones, and Hannah Bonnett.

This Week’s Diva Schedule:

Mon, Sept. 15: Olivia Valli

Tues, Sept. 16: Charlene Incarnate

Weds, Sept. 17: Charlene Incarnate

Thurs, Sept. 18: Orfeh

Fri, Sept. 19: Jade Jones

Sat, Sept. 20: Sophia Urista

Performances of Exorcistic run Monday through Saturday at 7 PM at The Asylum NYC. Tickets are available now at The Asylum NYC.