 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Orfeh, Olivia Valli, and More Join EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL This Week

The core company features Emma Hunton, Ethan Crystal, Jesse Merlin, Steven Cutts, Michael Shaw Fisher, Leigh Wulff, Jaime Lyn Beatty, and more.

By: Sep. 11, 2025
Orfeh, Olivia Valli, and More Join EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL This Week Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Exorcistic: The Rock Musical continues its ever-surprising run at The Asylum NYC with a new lineup of celebrity Guest Divas joining the cast this week. Stepping into the spotlight are Broadway favorite Orfeh, rising star Olivia Valli, powerhouse vocalist Jade Jones, downtown performance icon Charlene Incarnate, and returning crowd-favorite Sophia Urista.

The outrageous parody follows a scrappy theater troupe determined to stage their own version of The Exorcist in hopes of commercial glory. But when their leading lady (Emma Hunton) becomes truly possessed, the production unravels into a riotous collision of comedy, horror, and rock-fueled chaos. With its ever-rotating roster of special guests, no two performances are ever alike, making every night a once-in-a-lifetime event.

The core company features Emma Hunton, Ethan Crystal, Jesse Merlin, Steven Cutts, Michael Shaw Fisher, Leigh Wulff, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Richardson Cisneros-Jones, and Hannah Bonnett.

This Week’s Diva Schedule:

  • Mon, Sept. 15: Olivia Valli

  • Tues, Sept. 16: Charlene Incarnate

  • Weds, Sept. 17: Charlene Incarnate

  • Thurs, Sept. 18: Orfeh

  • Fri, Sept. 19: Jade Jones

  • Sat, Sept. 20: Sophia Urista

Performances of Exorcistic run Monday through Saturday at 7 PM at The Asylum NYC. Tickets are available now at The Asylum NYC.




Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
88 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos