Ophira Eisenberg Debuts Solo Show At Soho Playhouse This February

NY standup comic, storyteller, and podcast host Ophira Eisenberg (NPR, The Moth, The Late Late Show) debuts her solo show "Leaving A Mark: A Comedy About Scars" at the Soho Playhouse this February.

Winner of Women in the Arts & Media Award for Solo Show Scripts, "Leaving A Mark: A Comedy About Scars" blends all the rawness, vulnerability, and immediacy of first-person storytelling along with sharp standup as Ophira tells harrowing and hilarious stories about acquiring and living with the dozens of scars that cover her body.

This dynamic show changes each night with audience interaction (via a scar competition) and a notable special guest who shares their scar story in a segment called Scar Talk. Definitions of beauty, body acceptance, and the journey between broken and whole, injured and healed, are explored. The show also addresses that while nobody wants a scar, it's hard to imagine life without it once you do.

"LEAVING A MARK: A COMEDY ABOUT SCARS"



SOHO PLAYHOUSE

Thurs - Sat: Feb 2, 3, 4

Thurs - Sat: Feb 9, 10, 11

Thurs & Fri: Feb 16, 17

7pm

Tickets and info: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35583/production/1148355?utm_source=theatermania&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=tmlisting

Venue: 15 Vandam St. New York, NY 10013 // ph. 212-691-1555

Ophira Eisenberg is well-known from her 9 years as host of the NPR hit trivia show "Ask Me Another" which aired on 400+ stations. As a comedian, Ophira has performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central, This Week At The Comedy Cellar, Kevin Hart's LOL Network, Gotham Live, plus appearances on The Today Show and HBO's Girls. Fans also know her as a regular host and teller on The Moth Radio Hour. She has two comedy specials, Inside Joke and Plant-Based Jokes, and she regularly performs stand-up and storytelling on stages around her homebase of NY and across the country. Ophira hosts the comedy-parenting podcast "Parenting Is A Joke" where each week she chats with other creative people to highlight the joy and unrelenting chaos that comes with raising kids, and how they balance it all.

More at: www.ophiraeisenberg.com