Ophira Eisenberg Debuts Solo Show At Soho Playhouse This February

Ophira tells harrowing and hilarious stories about acquiring and living with the dozens of scars that cover her body.

Jan. 18, 2023  

NY standup comic, storyteller, and podcast host Ophira Eisenberg (NPR, The Moth, The Late Late Show) debuts her solo show "Leaving A Mark: A Comedy About Scars" at the Soho Playhouse this February.

Winner of Women in the Arts & Media Award for Solo Show Scripts, "Leaving A Mark: A Comedy About Scars" blends all the rawness, vulnerability, and immediacy of first-person storytelling along with sharp standup as Ophira tells harrowing and hilarious stories about acquiring and living with the dozens of scars that cover her body.

This dynamic show changes each night with audience interaction (via a scar competition) and a notable special guest who shares their scar story in a segment called Scar Talk. Definitions of beauty, body acceptance, and the journey between broken and whole, injured and healed, are explored. The show also addresses that while nobody wants a scar, it's hard to imagine life without it once you do.

Ophira Eisenberg

"LEAVING A MARK: A COMEDY ABOUT SCARS"


SOHO PLAYHOUSE
Thurs - Sat: Feb 2, 3, 4
Thurs - Sat: Feb 9, 10, 11
Thurs & Fri: Feb 16, 17
7pm

Tickets and info: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35583/production/1148355?utm_source=theatermania&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=tmlisting
Venue: 15 Vandam St. New York, NY 10013 // ph. 212-691-1555

Ophira Eisenberg is well-known from her 9 years as host of the NPR hit trivia show "Ask Me Another" which aired on 400+ stations. As a comedian, Ophira has performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central, This Week At The Comedy Cellar, Kevin Hart's LOL Network, Gotham Live, plus appearances on The Today Show and HBO's Girls. Fans also know her as a regular host and teller on The Moth Radio Hour. She has two comedy specials, Inside Joke and Plant-Based Jokes, and she regularly performs stand-up and storytelling on stages around her homebase of NY and across the country. Ophira hosts the comedy-parenting podcast "Parenting Is A Joke" where each week she chats with other creative people to highlight the joy and unrelenting chaos that comes with raising kids, and how they balance it all.

More at: www.ophiraeisenberg.com




YELLOW SOUND LABEL will celebrate Baby: New Off-Broadway Cast Recording with a special concert at New York's The Green Room 42 on Monday, February 13 at 7:00 PM. The event features Julia Murney and cast members from the 2021 Off-Broadway production by Out of the Box Theatrics, which was nominated for a 2022 Drama Desk Award for “Outstanding Revival of a Musical.”
Page 73, the acclaimed organization that develops and produces the work of early-career playwrights who have yet to receive a professional production in New York City, has named its 2023 Playwriting Fellow and announced its 2023 Interstate 73 Writing Group. Majkin Holmquist is the 20th playwright honored with the Playwriting Fellowship, the organization's most prestigious award.
Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming benefit reading of Spare Rib by Winter Miller, hosted by Samantha Bee.  Joining Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, The Affair) is Fala Chen (Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings, Irma Vep), Kelli Giddish (Law & Order: SVU), and Elizabeth Marvel (The Dropout, King Lear on Broadway).
Direct from a sold-out run at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Black Version makes its New York City debut for Black History Month at Manhattan West's Midnight Theatre.

