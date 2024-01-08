One Whale's Tale to Present PRIVATE PARTY Satirical Variety Show at The Public Theater

Join One Whale's Tale (Ellpetha + Camilo) to drink, dance, and ridicule/revel in

the absurdity of the art world at Private Party, a two-show bender of a performance hosted by The

Public's Devised Theater Working Group Studio Suite (a name that just rolls off the tongue).

Private Party is about how the process of trying to create in NY has become a spectacle itself. It's

a variety show and a satire, it's a performance piece that exposes the things artists talk to each other about hating, but worry about sharing in public - and it takes place at The Public Theater, so

it's kind of an inside job.

Will Eric Adams deem it the last hope for New York City nightlife? Will the line outside be longer than the one at Chloë Sevigny's closet sale? Will it be catered by Carbone?

With its uncensored script and highly curated cast of local celebs, Private Party is an outlandish journey into One Whale Tale's greatest hits: QUINCE, Persou, Night Descends on Svalbard, and CHÄK.

The costumes have been carefully vetted by a panel of Berghain bouncers and Buffalo Exchange employees. The guest list includes pop stars, poets, nepo babies, and at least one Olsen Twin. The set has been described as "such a vibe" by several notable TikTokers. In defiance of Dry January, and in celebration of year-round debauchery, there will be jello shots and drinks flowing throughout the show. After all, it's a party. If all goes well, the audience should be drunk enough by the end to stumble onto the street and wonder what the hell they were just a part of.

It's private. It's exclusive. It's invite-only. It's a birthday. It's a funeral. It's the super secret group chat your best friends swear doesn't exist. Are you on the list?



Performances will take place on January 13 & January 20, 2024.