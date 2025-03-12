News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Okieriete Onaodowan to Join Darren Criss and More for Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert

The concert will take place on March 16 at the Gramercy Theatre.

By: Mar. 12, 2025
Okieriete Onaodowan to Join Darren Criss and More for Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert Image
Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan will join a tribute concert to South African music legend Johnny Clegg – featuring rock singers Nicholas Petricca of WALK THE MOON and Jean-Philip Grobler of St. Lucia; Emmy-winning actor Darren Criss; and South African stars Bakithi Kumalo, Msaki and Jesse Clegg. The concert will take place March 16, 2025, at the Gramercy Theatre.

Titled Johnny Clegg: The Life & Legacy, the concert is in celebration of South African musician, anthropologist and activist, Johnny Clegg, the bands Juluka and Savuka, and the music they made that defied apartheid and unified a generation.

A new musical is in underway about Johnny Clegg’s life, with a creative team including Okieriete Onaodowan, Jesse Clegg, Nicholas Petricca, Jason Matheny and others to be announced.



