ONE BODY: DISPATCHES FROM IDAHO is Coming to Theater 555

One Body: Dispatches From Idaho is a new documentary play from Jimmy Maize and The Pro-Voice Project featuring the true stories of people on the frontlines of reproductive rights. The new play will offer an intimate exploration of the real-world repercussions wrought by abortion bans in deeply conservative states. Constructed from interviews with women, doctors, politicians, and activists on the vanguard of America’s reproductive rights battles, this work weaves narratives of pain, resilience, and hope into a cautionary tale of a bellwether state—and what it foreshadows for us all.

Follow the “lone abortion activist in North Idaho,” as she seeks to break through partisan echo chambers by harnessing the power, nuance, and complexity of telling one’s own story.

This one-night-only, civic event will feature a 60-minute excerpt of the play, with 30 characters being played by one virtuosic actor. The event will be hosted by the Obie-award-winning performer Amanda Duarte, and is free and open to the public. The performance will be followed by a salon-style gathering of conversation, connection, and collective strategy.

One Body: Dispatches From Idaho will be presented on June 2 at Theater 555, and is co-conceived by Jen Jackson Quintano and Eric Krebs, and produced by Eric Krebs Theatrical Management.

As Pro-Voice Project Founder and Executive Director Jen Jackson Quintano states, “With One Body, we’re not just telling stories; we’re building infrastructure for change. By placing rural Idahoans’ experiences front and center—elevating stories too often silenced—we not only humanize the stakes of reproductive rights, we create a blueprint for community-centered activism that can travel anywhere.”

“This is how we change the national abortion story: One night. One body. One voice at a time.”

The event will feature special guests from the Idaho and national reproductive rights movement, as well as doctors working on the front lines. Casting and special guests to be announced at a later date.

The creative team includes Maridee Slater (Director), Ryan Hopper (Sound Design and Score), Becky Poole (Additional Music and Vocals), David Bengali (Video Design and Projections), Katy Atwell (Lighting), and Eric Krebs Theatrical Management (Co-Conceiver & Producer).

One Body: Dispatches from Idaho will be presented on:

Monday June 2nd at 7:00 p.m.

Theater 555

555 West 42nd Street and 11th Ave

Admission is free. All seating is general admission and may be reserved by visiting https://bit.ly/4iT8nsF

