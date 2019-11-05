Nylon Fusion Will Present the NYC Premiere Of Michaela Jeffery's THE LISTENING ROOM at The New Ohio

Nylon Fusion Theatre Company will present the New York Premiere of The Listening Room, written by Michaela Jeffery (National Enbridge Playwrights Award recipient; Playwrights Guild of Canada's RBC Emerging Playwright Award finalist). and directed by Ivette Dumeng (Malan American Reconciliation at Royal Family: Jack in the Box/Medusa at Planet Connections) & Lori Kee (Luft Gangster at The Sheen Center) at The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014), November 30 - December 21. Performances will be on Saturday, November 30 at 8pm, Sunday, December 1 at 8pm, Monday, December 2 at 8pm, Friday,

December 6 at 8pm, Saturday, December 7 at 8pm, Sunday, December 8 at 3pm, Thursday, December 12 at 8pm, Friday, December 13 at 8pm, Saturday, December 14 at 3pm, Sunday, December 15 at 8pm, Wednesday, December 18 at 8pm, Thursday, December 19 at 8pm, and Saturday, December 21 at 8pm. Tickets ($29) are available for advance purchase at www.nylonfusion.org. The performance will run approximately 85 minutes, with no intermission. The Listening Room will run in rep with Nylon Fusion's World Premiere of ray gun sayonara by Steven Tenney.

On the fringes of a remote desert society, a group of teenage dissidents search for fragments of earlier civilizations still ricocheting between stars. Using antiquated 21st century radio telescopes, The Listeners risk everything to connect to a past that has faded both from memory and record. On the eve of a trial that would decide their fate, The Listeners must choose to conform, or to strike out and seize the future they want to inherit.

The cast will feature Matthew Carrasco (Marymount Manhattan College), Alex Chernin (Blood Wedding in Saratoga Springs), Tim Palmer (The Land of Promises at The Sheen Center), Taylor Petracek (The Academy at Theatre for the New City; The Seagull at Access Theater), and Sara Rahman (Scaly with Insommium Theatre Company) with Set Design by Raye Levine (Design Associate on Extinction at Guild Hall) with Associate Set Design and Props by Lili Jackson, Lighting Design by Gilbert Lucky Pearto (Quicksand with Everyday Infemo/IRT), Sound Design by Bryan Hamilton (Guards at the Taj at Times Square Arts Center) with Sound Consultant Andy Evan Cohen (NYIT Award winner for In the Soundless Awe with New Light Theater Project), and Costume Design by Denni Hobson (NYIT Award winner for Unmentionables with Nylon Fusion), and Fight Choreography by Randall Rodriguez. The Production Stage Manager will be Stanford Vogel.

Michaela Jeffery (Playwright) is an Alberta-based playwright and graduate of The National Theatre School of Canada (2016). Recent writing credits include: The Extractionist, commissioned by Vertigo Theatre (Calgary, AB), text creation for Persephone Bound for Imago Theatre (Montreal, OC), Wolf of the Ringstrasse with Spirit Fire Theatre (Calgary, AB), (WROL) Without Rule of Law, premiering in November 2019 at Persephone Theatre (Saskatoon, SK), The Listening Room with Cardiac Theatre (Edmonton, AB) in conjunction with The Azimuth Theatre & Downstage Performance Society. Always with The Clutch Emerging Artist Festival (Vancouver, BC), Hardscrabble Road, GODHEAD (Shortlist, Headwaters New Play Festival - Creede, Colorado: The Sunset Theatre, Wells, BC), Sundogs (Holding Hollow Productions; Edmonton International Fringe Festival), and others. Her short play Expanding Concepts of Dislocated Space (and Associated Boundaries) was recently published in the July 2018 edition of Bare Fiction Magazine (UK Publication). Michaela was a recent finalist in the Alberta Playwrights Network 2019 Alberta Playwrighting Competition with her play WROL (Without Rue of Law) as well as a finalist for the Playwrights Guild of Canada's RBG Emerging Playwright Award for her play The Listening Room and recipient of the national Enbridge Playwrights Award (Emerging Category) for her developing play, Going West. www.michaelajeffery.com

Ivette Dumeng (Director) is an award-winning director. She recently directed John Patrick Shanley's Malan American Reconciliation at Royal Family and a new play; I'm Going to Touch Your Neck. Other credits include Faster Than Shadows by Mathew Ethan Davis and Jack in the Box/Medusa by Don Nigo. She is the producing Artistic Director and founding member of Nylon Fusion Theatre Company, a member of The Actors Studio Playwrights Directors Unit, League of Professional Theatre Women, SAG/AFTRA, and TRU. https://ivettedumeng.com

Lori Kee (Director) is an award-winning director and experienced collaborator on new work. Notable projects: The Chaplin Plays, SWIPE- A New Musical, A light in the Dark, Blizzard Vacation..., The Fairy Tale Project, The Big Funk, Paper Dragon, Death... It Happens, and Male Man. New works by Lyle Kessler, Craig muMs Grant, Kristina Poe, Maggie Diaz Bofill, Arlene Hutton, James McLindon, Arlene Hutton, Don Nigro, and John Patrick Shanley. Resident Director/Member Nylon Fusion Theatre Company, Associate SDG, Actors Studio PDU. www.lorikee.com

Nylon Fusion Theatre Company Born of a fusion of New York and London creativity, Nylon Fusion is a theatre company committed to giving voice and perspective to established and emerging artists. We develop and produce plays that explore political, social, and cultural awareness. Named a "Young and Mighty Theater company" by Backstage. www.nylonfusion.org





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You