Nxt Generation Theatrics' Production Of FUN HOME To Run Off-Broadway Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Performer and producer Lana Schwartz (Off-Broadway's Endangered, "Rutka" at Lincoln Center) is set to direct and produce the highly anticipated third Off-Broadway production of Nxt Generation Theatrics. The company, entirely run by teenagers, continues to showcase their talent and dedication with "Fun Home," scheduled to debut on June 28th at 7pm at the TADA! Theater.

Staging "Fun Home," a poignant and groundbreaking musical, Nxt Generation Theatrics brings together a remarkable cast led by Maggie Cox portraying Alison, alongside Maura Dempsey as Medium Alison and Cordelia Cornell as Small Alison. Mackenzie Buznel-Hardie takes on the role of Helen, with Patrick Higgins, known for Spielberg's "West Side Story," portraying Bruce. The show also features Cosette Gresh as Joan, George Rosen as Christian, Calvin Knegten as John, and Austin Perkowski in the roles of Roy, Pete, Mark, and Bobby Jeremy. The production features Rio Schneider as understudy for Small & Medium Alison, as well as John & Christian, and Evelyn Ferguson as understudy for Joan.

Behind the scenes, Lana Schwartz takes the helm as director and producer, supported by associate producer Kavi Gasper, with Musical Direction by Elliot Stack, while casting is overseen by Hayes Philip and Sammy Dell, with Indijhan Richard serving as Associate Casting Director. Patrick Higgins and Ava Tucker return as co-choreographers, assisted by Maya Marcus as Associate Choreographer.

Elevating the production's visual and technical aspects are acclaimed talents such as Ziggy Bornas, winner of the 2023 Broadway World Off-Broadway Awards, returning as Lighting Designer, accompanied by Revati Bheda as Associate Lighting Designer.

Lizzie Buller leads the marketing department for a second year, supported by a dynamic team including Ben Sadowsky, Jack Glick, Jacob Fisch, and Lijah Cannon. Costume Design is handled by Kai Blom with Becca Supcoff as Associate Costume Designer, while Emily Mustillo returns as Scenic Designer and Emily Zhao collaborates as Property Designer alongside Marta Hulme. Fiona Grand resumes her role as Stage Manager, with Chiara Hodge serving as Associate Stage Manager.

"Fun Home" promises to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and exceptional talent, marking another milestone for Nxt Generation Theatrics.

For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/FunHomeTickets.

Comments