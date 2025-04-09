SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL to be Presented at EPIC Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



EPIC Players Theatre, New York's Premiere Neurodiverse Theater Company, will present Seussical the Musical from May 8-18, 2025 at ART/NY The Mezzanine Theatre, 502 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019. Performances: Wed-Sat at 7pm, Sun at 2pm.

In this fun and fabulous musical comedy, Seussical brings Dr. Seuss's beloved characters to life with wit, wonder, and a surprising amount of heart.

Narrated by the mischievous Cat in the Hat, the story follows Horton, an earnest elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing the Whos-a tiny community whose voices are all too easy to ignore. Among them is Jojo, a child whose imagination is deemed too disruptive and is sent off to boarding school for thinking too many "thinks."

Horton's journey is not just about protecting the Whos, but about standing up for those who think differently and dare to see the world from another point of view. Seussical celebrates the values of friendship, loyalty, and inclusion, reminding us that every voice matters, no matter how small. At a time when embracing difference and fostering understanding feels more vital than ever, this musical offers a colorful, moving, and timely message for all ages. Plus, don't miss a special matinee performance of our EPIC Jr. Players in Seussical Jr. on May 17th-a joyful showcase of our youngest artists bringing these timeless tales to life. EPIC is proud to champion neurodiverse voices and break down barriers in the arts-and Seussical is no exception. Come experience the heart, hope, and imagination that only EPIC can deliver.

The cast of the production includes Gianluca Cirafici as Horton the Elephant, Shoshanna Gleich as the Cat in the Hat, and Christine Newberry as JoJo. Natalie Kaiser plays Gertrude McFuzz, while Kayla Robinson takes on the role of Mayzie Labird. Emily DeMaio appears as Sour Kangaroo, with Anjel Bell as Baby Kangaroo. The Mayor and Mrs. Mayor are portrayed by Matt Tierney and Sandy Gladstone Karpe, respectively. The Bird Girls are played by Alice Frannsen, Rachel Paine, and Elisa Weiss. The Wickersham Brothers are portrayed by Miles Butler, Ethan Homan, Nick Moscato, and Sven W. The ensemble of Whos includes Bre Baron, Sami Binder, Miles Butler, Tess Carvelli, Shafer Gootkind, Prince Hurst, Ethan Jones, and Genesis Solivan. Prince Hurst also appears as Yertle the Turtle, Ethan Jones as Dr. Dake, and Genesis Solivan as Renee.

The creative team and crew feature Aubrie Therrien as Executive Artistic Director, with Meggan Dodd serving as Co-director. Blake Brauer is the Music Director, supported by Assistant Music Director Eric Fegan. Cassidy Kaye joins as Assistant Director, alongside Alexander Michael Reeves, who is both Program Coordinator and Assistant Director. Travis Burbee serves as Associate Artistic Director and Choreographer, with Laisha Gonzalez as Social Media Coordinator and Assistant Choreographer. Stage management is led by Olivia Martin, with support from Assistant Stage Manager Carol Hoverman and Stage Manager Intern Max Tunney. Christian Flemming is the Scenic Designer, Sean Ramos the Sound Designer, Izzy Kitch the Costume Designer, Dana Weintraub the Props Designer, and Cameron Filepas the Light Designer. Talia Eapen is the Director of Program Operations and oversees Front of House. Jamie Rose Hays serves as Access Coordinator, and Taupa Fogo-Toussaint is the Mental Health Counselor. Public Relations is handled by Michelle Tabnick, with marketing led by Tim Hart.

