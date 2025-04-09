INTERIOR: PANIC and THE PRETTY TRAP are Coming to The Fire Weeds Theatre Co.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fire Weeds in association with Houghton Hall Arts Community, will present Outraged Hearts. Directed by Jaclyn Bethany, Outraged Hearts is an evening of two rarely performed one-act plays by Tennessee Williams. It will begin performances on May 15, 2025, before its opening night on Sunday, May 18, and will run through May 30, 2025, at The Astaire Ballroom, Houghton Hall Arts Community.

Curated through the lens of the female perspective, Outraged Hearts features two early versions of the seminal Williams work Interior: Panic, a precursor to A Streetcar Named Desire, and The Pretty Trap, an early comedic iteration of The Glass Menagerie. By presenting these plays together, Outraged Hearts offers a rare glimpse into Williams’ creative process and his evolving portrayal of female characters.

The cast includes Jaclyn Bethany (Emmy-winning series “The Rehearsal”), Lin Gathright (TV: “American Horror Story”), Chris Ghaffari (Public’s Coriolanus), Jacob Storms (Amazon’s Red Oaks), and Sarah Schuler (Film: Ruby). The creative team includes Teresa L. Williams (Scenic Designer), Zoe Griffith (Lighting Designer), Amara Skinner (Sound Design), Stacy Scarborough (Costume Design), Riley Elton McCarthy (Assistant Lighting Designer), Emma Pollet (Assistant Costume Design), Nicole Chaffin (Intimacy Coordinator), Grace Curley (Production Stages Manager), Maggie Dunn (Assistant Stage Manager), Hunter McHugh, C.S.A (Casting Director), and Future Home Productions/Josh Sobel (Consulting Producer).

Comments