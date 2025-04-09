Cast Set for Kallan Dana's LOBSTER Off-Broadway at The Tank

The Tank has revealed the cast and the creative team for Lobster, a Spring 2025 Core Production by Kallan Dana (Racecar Racecar Racecar, The Hearth) and directed by Hanna Yurfest. Lobster will run April 25 – May 17, 2025 at The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater.



The cast for Lobster will include Cricket Brown (This House Is Not A Home), Annie Fang (A Woman Among Women), Sarina Freda (no no no please no god no, nevermind i’m fine), Coco McNeil (Middle School Play), and Felix Teich (Watch Me).



Lobster features Scenic Design by Pete Betcher, Costume Design by Hayley Stahl, Lighting Design by Jacqueline Scaletta, and Sound Design by Amelia (Mellie) Way. Jonah Harrison is the Assistant Producer, Cori Diaz is the Production Stage Manager, Olivia Mermagen is the Assistant Stage Manager, Sterling Gates is the Costume Assistant, and Max Mooney is the Intimacy Director. Graphic design and photography is by Amar Ahmad.



Lobster is produced by Emma Richmond and Needy Lover. Lobster is a New Georges supported production, and is produced with additional support from Clubbed Thumb, made possible by Venturous Theater Fund of the Tides Foundation.



Nora loves Patti Smith. Nora is Patti Smith. Nora is stoned out of her mind in the Chelsea Hotel, no, the Chelsea Hotel is her mind, actually, the Chelsea Hotel is an out-of-use portable classroom in the Pacific Northwest, but that portable is a breeding ground for lobsters young women.

