News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Ryan Alvarado, Andrea Bianchi and More to Star in FIXING FRANKIE Industry Reading

The event will take place on Thursday, April 17.

By: Apr. 09, 2025
Ryan Alvarado, Andrea Bianchi and More to Star in FIXING FRANKIE Industry Reading Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Little Red Light Theatre in association with Rochele Seskin will present an industry reading of Fixing Frankie, a new musical conceived by Joe Langworth and Steve Marzullo with book and lyrics by Mr. Langworth, music by Mr. Marzullo, and co-directed by Michael Blatt and Mr. Langworth. The by-invitation-only presentation will take place on Thursday, April 17 at ART/New York Rehearsal Studios.

Young Frankie Scordato wrestles with sexuality, faith and approval, amidst the endearing chaos of an Italian-American household. Searching for self-acceptance, Frankie escapes to New York City in the 1980s. We follow this coming-of-age story from AIDS to the legalization of gay marriage, raising the question of a survivor’s place, in an ever-changing world.

The cast for Fixing Frankie is Ryan Alvarado ( Eduardo), Andrea Bianchi (Mom), Greyson Chapman (Young Frankie), Felicia Finley (Patti/Sister Agatha), Laura Pavles (Margaret), George Psomas (Frankie), Steven Scionti (Dad) and Joe Verga (Lucas). The stage manager is Meg Rosenberg. The stage directions will be read by Lia-Shea Tillett.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos