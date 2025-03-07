Noam Osband's CIRCUMSCIBED is Coming to NY Fringe Fest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally-touring storyteller Noam Osband will bring his new show, “Circumscribed: A True Tall Tale of One Father, Two Sons, and Thousands of Foreskins,” to New York for its East Coast debut at the Chain Theatre Studio as part of the New York Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York.

A show about growing up with a father who was a mohel (Jewish ritual circumciser) who buried foreskins at home, failed efforts at finding paternal figures after his untimely death, and wrestling with circumcising his own kid. It’s a show about family, traditions, and the ties…..and cuts that bind.

Weaving together family video, pictures, and audio recordings, this comedic storytelling is a perfect show about the loveable eccentrics we call family. Performances will take place April 3, 6, 11, 16, and 19.

