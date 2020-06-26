New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From New Musicals By Musical Theatre Writers Under 20

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from new musicals written by 4 musical theatre writers under 20. The 40-minute presentation will also feature the creators of the new musicals.

The new musical The Hippie and the Hitman has book, music and lyrics by Elise Marra, the 16-year-old writer of the new musical Frankie!, recently released on Broadway Records and featuring Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen in the title role. The lives of a hippie activist and a hitman for the Irish Republican Army converge in 1975 when Ireland is divided by a civil war between the Catholics and Protestants. Marra will present a song from the show performed remotely by Elijah Caldwell (A Strange Loop).

The new musical The Perfect Fit has book, music and lyrics by 13-year-old writer/performer Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, A Christmas Story National Tour). The Studio Recording EP of The Perfect Fit will be released by Broadway Records on July 17th, 2020 featuring Laura Benanti, Nikki Renee Daniels, and more, and is the first-ever fully orchestrated remote musical concept EP to be completely recorded virtually. Turchin will present a song from the show performed remotely by Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child). The show follows a driven child actor who is sabotaged by a vindictive stage parent who would do anything for her daughter to succeed.

Two Maiden Ladies has book, music and lyrics by 16-year-old Abigail Greenwood, whose multiple musicals went viral on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Two Maiden Ladies tells the untold true story of Charity Bryant and Sylvia Drake, who met in 1807 and lived together for the rest of their lives as a married couple. Abigail's first musical Antonia (The Marie Antoinette Musical) was produced when she was 15 years old. Greenwood will present a song from the show performed remotely by Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice, Fun Home).

Hide and Seek, written by 18-year-old Danny Feldman, is a semi-autobiographical musical that chronicles the journey of a high school sophomore who struggles to come to terms with his newfound sexuality. As he attempts to find his true self, he learns more about living life authentically. The show has played four sold-out concert performances at Feinstein's/54 Below. Feldman will present a song from the show performed remotely by Justin Albinder (Jersey Boys).

The 40-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel, and is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. The company will be giving 50% of its donations each week to a different charity that supports black lives and civil rights. The charity on July 1st will be The Black Youth Project, which highlights the voices and ideas of Black millennials to empower and uplift through knowledge, voice, and action. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

