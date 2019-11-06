New York Stage And Film Will Honor Diana Dimenna And Tom Hulce At Annual Winter Gala

New York Stage and Film is thrilled to announce that its annual Winter Gala will honor six-time Tony Award-nominated producer and philanthropist Diana DiMenna, and Academy Award and four-time Golden Globe-nominated and Tony Award-winning actor and producer Tom Hulce. The Winter Gala, a fundraising event to support New York Stage and Film's year-round theater and film development initiatives, will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City). For more information on New York Stage and Film, please visit www.newyorkstageandfilm.org.

The evening includes cocktails, an auction, dinner, and entertainment from special guests in celebration of Diana DiMenna and Tom Hulce.

"This year we are excited to be honoring two forces in the theater, who have developed works that have been seen at New York Stage and Film, on Broadway, and beyond," said Artistic Director Christopher Burney. "Between Diana DiMenna's philanthropic and theatrical accomplishments, and Tom Hulce's storied career on stage, screen, and behind-the-scenes, audiences have gained a greater understanding about where we've come from as a society and what connects us all."

The Winter Gala Co-Chairs include Annette Bening, Dasha Epstein, Barbara Manocherian, Ira Pittelman, Billy Porter, and Denise & Dean Vanech. Serving as Gala Vice Chairs are Rebecca Carpenter Mayer & Max Mayer, Lauren B. Cramer, Carol & Tony Friscia, Kimberly Germ-Cramer, Rebecca Gold, Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Kiki Lambden & Stephen Stout, Jennifer Manocherian, and Barbara Whitman. The Gala Committee is comprised of Elizabeth Bradley, Ed Cheetham, Glenn Degenaars/First Republic Bank, Nina Essman, Raúl Esparza, Aaron Glick, Marcia Goldberg, Thomas Kail, Kate Lear, Amanda Lipitz & Greg Smith, Joe Mantello, Des McAnuff, Michael & Gabrielle Paltz, Sergio Trujillo, and Beth Williams/Grove Entertainment.

Past gala honorees include Jon Robin Baitz, Annette Bening, Dana Delany, Tina Fey, Peter Gallagher, Donald Holder, Don Katz, Laura Linney, Julianna Margulies, Steve Martin, Michael Mayer, Rick Miramontez, Ken Olin, Johanna Pfaelzer, Marc Platt, Christopher Plummer, Bill Pullman, David Rockwell, Jordan Roth, Tony Shalhoub, John Patrick Shanley, Aaron Sorkin, David Strathairn, Stanley Tucci, and Patricia Wettig.





