New York Gypsy Festival to Celebrate 20th Anniversary in November

The New York Gypsy Festival will return to its East Village roots to celebrate its 20th Anniversary at Drom this November. Since it's inception in 2005 NYGF has celebrated the vibrant, borderless sounds and traditions of Romani, Balkan, and related musical cultures - putting the spotlight on NYC's immigrant diversity and longstanding tradition as a safe haven for refugees and marginalized communities.

The 20th Anniversary edition of the festival takes place over seven days, from Sunday, November 9th to Wednesday, November 19th, and will feature 12 separate acts, including such artists as Husnu Senlendirici, Serkan Cagri, Romashka, Slavic Soul Party!, Zlatne Uste, Yalla Yalla, and more (see full lineup below).

Conceived by cultural curators Serdar İlhan and Mehmet Dede, the NYGF has grown into one of the premiere musical events on the NYC cultural calendar, bringing together artists from across the globe to share their voices, stories, and rhythms. In the last 20 years, the festival has presented nearly 150 artists including performers from Bulgaria, Serbia, Italy, Romania, Spain, India, Turkey, and more.

In previous seasons, the NYGF has platformed such international icons as Juan Carmona, Hüsnü Şenlendirici, Boban Markovic Orchestra, Fanfare Ciocărlia, Mahala Rai Band, Rajasthani Gypsy Caravan, Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino, and Ivo Popasov; as well as homegrown NYC favorites such as Gogol Bordello, Stephane Wrembel, Frank London's Klezmer Brass All-Stars, Zlatne Uste Brass Band, and Balkan Beat Box.

The ethos of the New York Gypsy Festival remains simple yet powerful: to bring many cultures into one room. In a city as diverse as New York, the festival embodies the belief that music has no borders, creating a space where traditions meet modernity and audiences from all backgrounds come together in celebration. In 2025, the New York Gypsy Festival stands not just as a concert series, but as an enduring cultural landmark, continuing to amplify voices of heritage, resilience, resistance, and joy.

New York Gypsy Festival 2025 Lineup:

Sunday, November 9

7pm - Sal Mamudoski Band feat Serkan Cagri

Ticket Link

Wednesday, November 12

7pm - Romashka

9pm - Yalla Yalla

Ticket Link

Thursday, November 13

7pm - Husnu Senlendirici

10pm - Wonderland ft. Husnu Senlendirici and Ilhan Ersahin

Ticket Link

Friday, November 14

7pm - Ismael and Sonia Fernandez

9pm - Slavic Soul Party!

11pm - Clarinet Mania All-Stars Jam with Husnu Senlendirici, Serkan Cagri,

Sal Mamudoski, and Ismail Lumanovski

Ticket Link

Sunday, November 16

7pm - Zlatne Uste

9pm - Gabriel Marin & Balkan Trio

Ticket Link

Tuesday, November 18

7PM - Yvonnick Prene Gypsy Project

8:30PM - Adrien Chevalier's Gypsy Jazz

Ticket Link

Wednesday, November 19

7pm - Tamara Jokic Quartet

9pm - NY Gypsy Festival Closing Night Party

Ticket Link