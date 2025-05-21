New York Butoh Institute to Present July Intensive Training With Vangeline

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute will present July Intensive Training, with Vangeline, from June 30-July 5, 2025 in New York, including a final, end-of-week performance. Enrollment is $350 for the week.

During the week of July 4th to New York to train with award-winning teacher/choreographer Vangeline! For five days, we will train and practice together, learning Noguchi Taiso and a range of butoh techniques. Join us and perform on July 5 in NYC!

Schedule:

Monday, June 30, morning session 11am to 1pm

Afternoon session 2-5pm

Tuesday, July 1, morning session 11am to 1pm

Afternoon session 2-5pm

Wednesday, July 2nd, morning session 11am to 1pm

Afternoon session 2-5pm

Thursday, July 3rd, morning session 11am to 1pm

Afternoon session 2-5pm

Friday, July 4th, morning session 11am to 1pm

Afternoon session 2-5pm

Saturday, July 5th, rehearsal and performance

Vangeline is a teacher, dancer, and choreographer specializing in Japanese Butoh. She is the artistic director of the Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute (New York), a dance company firmly rooted in the tradition of Japanese butoh while carrying it into the twenty-first century. The Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute is dedicated to advancing Butoh in the 21st century, with a particular emphasis on education, social justice, research, and archiving.

The Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute reaches out to the New York and international community by offering public Butoh classes, workshops, and performances through collaborations with international and national Butoh artists. Our socially conscious performances tie together butoh and activism; our work addresses issues of gender inequality and social justice. Our yearly New York Butoh Institute Festival elevates the visibility of women in butoh, and our festival Queer Butoh gives a voice to LGBTQIA+ butoh artists.

Our award-winning, 18-year running program, The Dream a Dream Project, brings Butoh dance to incarcerated men and women at correctional facilities across New York State. "The Dream a Dream Project" contributes to the rehabilitation of New York's incarcerated population. Overall, our programs promote equity, diversity, and inclusion in the field of Butoh. https://www.vangeline.com

Vangeline Theater programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Comments

