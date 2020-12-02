New Works Virtual Festival to be Featured on Stars In The House

On Friday, December 4th, the New Works Virtual Festival will be featured on Stars in the House hosted by NWVF cast member Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. At 8pm ET / 5pm PT, Christina Bianco, Brenda Braxton, Megan Canavaugh, Miguel Cervantes, Carmen Cusack, Joely Fisher, Shuler Hensley, Adam Jacobs, Andy Karl, Marc Kudisch, Judy Kuhn, Leigh Ann Larkin, Liz Larsen, Michael Leon-Wooley, Ted Louis Levy, Marsha Mason, Glenn Morshower, Orfeh, Stuart Pankin, Vincent Rodriguez III, John Rubinstein, Bruce Vilanch, and George Wendt will discuss the upcoming month-long benefit for The Actors Fund. The interview will be re-broadcast on Sirius XM: On Broadway on Monday, December 7th!

This celebration of new theatre in the middle of a pandemic will stream on Facebook and YouTube from December 5th - 25th of 2020. Shown will be video readings of 20 new scripts of non-musical pieces (19 plays, 1 teleplay), plus a 21st "Christmas Special" featuring the work of a diverse group of writers and all-star cast members.

NWVF's lineup of 20 plays in 7 days will consist of non-musical pieces; both full length and one-act plays, screenplays, and television pilots. Titles presented will be "Oscar & Walt" by Donald Steven Olson, "Secret Hour" by Jenny Stafford, the teleplay "Bloomer Girls" by Emily Brauer Rogers, "The QoL Mandate" by Hope Villanueva, "In the Gutter" by John Morogiello, "Til Jason Comes" by Dan Lauria, "Now You See It, Now You Don't" by Mike Gingerella, "A Mighty Road To Heaven" by Andre Zucker, "So When Are You Leaving?" by Sheila Rinear, "Happy Couples" by Connie Dinkler, "We the People" by Harrison Zeiberg, "Otherwise Engayged" by Hal Katkov, "Four Horses" by Mary Beringer, "The Wickham Way" by Rachel Ladutke featuring music by Lisa Brigantino, "Collegeburg USA" by Kerri Kochanski, "Family Game Night" by Peter Kennedy, "Cud'n Helen Ain't Got No Color" by Sharon Warrick, "March 9, 1965" by Stanley Hathaway, "A Man with No Opinion" by Kevin Wiczer, "Frontiers" by Andrew Apollo, finishing with the Christmas Special, "Farce Day of Christmas" by Ken Levine.

