New Victory Theater On Demand Season Now Available

The New Victory Theater announced today that five productions for kids age 3 to 8 are now available to stream as part of their 2021-22 virtual season: Erth's Prehistoric World (Sydney Opera House), Doodle POP (BRUSH Theatre, Seoul), The Snail and the Whale (Tall Stories, London), and Anansi the Spider Re-spun and Huddle (Unicorn Theatre, London).

The productions will be available to stream through June 30, 2022, with ticket prices ranging from $5-$25. They can be rented here: https://newvictory.org/tickets-and-events/.

In addition to these virtual-only offerings, the New Victory is also presenting an on-demand version of their live stage show, Generation Rise, which kicked off the New Victory's in-person season on November 5. Generation Rise is available to stream through November 28. Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, the New Victory's live stage holiday show, will be available to stream from December 17, 2021 to January 2, 2022.

"For NYC teachers and families who can't bring their kids to the theater right now, New Victory On Demand helps us deliver on our promise to introduce audiences to International Artists and exciting new ways to share stories," says Mary Rose Lloyd, New Victory Artistic Director.

New Victory On Demand Offerings 2021:

A trickster. A mischief maker. A lovable rogue. Meet Anansi the Spider, the cleverest of creatures and spinner of yarns! London's Unicorn Theatre (The Velveteen Rabbit, New Victory 2016) brings classic West African and Caribbean tales to life in your home from theirs with ANANSI THE SPIDER RE-SPUN. Energetic and playful, three storytellers weave traditional tunes and inventive film editing into a web of folk story fun. For, after all, what good is all the wisdom of the world if we cannot share it?

Look out! Stay away from those razor sharp teeth! From the safety of your homes, get an up-close look at ERTH'S PREHISTORIC WORLD, presented by the Sydney Opera House. Travel to the bottom of the ocean to discover ancient bioluminescent creatures, then journey back to dry land to witness the gentle-and not so gentle-dinosaurs of Australia. Through a wild mix of life-like puppetry, you'll meet Erth's earliest life forms in this thrilling theatrical experience.

What do you see? What can it be? It's giggles galore when DOODLE POP makes magic with artful illustrations, silly scribbles and interactive animation from South Korea's BRUSH Theatre. Accompanied by two musicians, a captivating clown duo shows us we can go anywhere and do anything with a little bit of ink and a big imagination. Like cartoons come to life, DOODLE POP is a hilarious nonverbal visual treat.

Some travel by bus and some by bike, but to see the whole world, it's best to hitch a ride on the tail of a giant humpback whale. Seen through the eyes of an intrepid young girl and her seafaring father, follow the amazing journey of one small snail and its big buddy as they spy penguins on icebergs, find fiery volcanoes and dive down into deep water caves. With a musician storyteller as your guide, THE SNAIL AND THE WHALE by London's Tall Stories, inspired by the beloved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, shows us how even little friends can be big heroes.

HUDDLE (Recommended for ages 3-6)

Gather together for HUDDLE, a wintry weather treat for our littlest viewers from London's Unicorn Theatre (The Velveteen Rabbit, New Victory 2016). When Papa Penguin receives a special delivery from the sky, he finds himself teaching a new baby chick how to eat a fish, slide on her belly or make herself big and brave. A simple and snow-filled story with instrumental music and beautiful hand-drawn animation, this moving tale is about the things we do for the ones we love.

On Stage and On Demand Season Offerings:

*Streaming now through November 28.

They grew up in a global pandemic. They came into their own amidst renewed calls for racial justice. In their own words, Black, Latinx and Asian American teens bridge identities, cultures and lived experiences to share who they are and what they want in the world. From first MetroCards and going out, to canceled proms and coming out, young New Yorkers voice experiences of loss and isolation as well as new-found ways to connect, create and claim space during a year of crisis and transformation. Fresh, insightful and optimistic against all odds, they are GENERATION RISE.

Jim Henson 'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS (Recommended for everyone 5 and up)

*Will be available to stream December 17, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Treasure a new holiday tradition with Jim Henson'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS! Based on Jim Henson's beloved television special, this tuneful tale takes us to Frogtown Hollow where Ma and Emmet Otter risk what little they have to make each other's holiday dreams come true. Featuring a lovable cast of performers with puppets from Jim Henson's Creature Shop, and a toe-tapping score by legendary songwriter Paul Williams, this very merry musical will warm the hearts of a new generation for winters to come!