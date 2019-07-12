New Play FLORIDA MAN To Feature Homemade Dong Machine!

Michael Presley Bobbitt, the acclaimed playwright from Florida whose off-Broadway and regional hit, "Sunset Village," premiered last summer, returns to the city with a play featuring a homemade dong machine. With a straight face, Bobbitt insists the dong machine is an essential part of the main character's development, and not pure gratuitous dong.

"Florida Man", which headlines the Broadway Bound Theater Festival at the renowned Theater Row on W. 42nd Street, debuts August 31st. The story follows the saga of Billy Crud, a lovable Ne'er-do-well, who tries to rid himself of the specter of his dead father by digging him up and giving him the proper Viking funeral he always wanted. Set amidst the backdrop of Florida's rowdy folklore, Florida Man is a deep dive into a swampland culture where everyone is more than they appear-- even the aforementioned dong machine that functions as a defacto character in the story.

Bobbitt further insists that the sunshine state is considerably more than the crazy headlines that have become a cultural phenomenon of late. "Come see Florida Man for the madcap stories you'd expect from a play set in Florida, but stay for a nuanced exploration of family, friendship, and the deeper human issues that affect us all, " Bobbitt says. "Or just come for the jiggling jelly dong machine... whatever-- just see this show."

Tickets for the festival are available via Telecharge, or by visiting www.broadwayboundfestival.com





