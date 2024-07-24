New Musical LIFELINE to be Presented at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LIFELINE is a new musical which tells the story of Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming's world-changing discovery of penicillin in 1928. Previously entitled The Mould that Changed the World, the musical is a two-time Edinburgh Festival Fringe sell-out. Written by Becky Hope-Palmer with Music and Lyrics by Robin Hiley. LIFELINE is directed by Alex Howarth.

LIFELINE will play at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center on 480 W. 42nd Street, Jim Houghton Way. With previews starting August 28th through September 3rd and an opening night on September 4th.

Intimate, funny and ambitious, this musical shows the humanity in healthcare and the courage and belief of those fighting to save our families and our futures.

The musical 'Lifeline' takes audiences on a captivating journey into the life of Alexander Fleming, the Scottish scientist whose discovery of penicillin revolutionized medicine. Beginning in 1928, the story unfolds as Fleming stumbles upon a mold that would change the course of history. Starring a cast of top West End actors who have traveled to New York from London and Scotland, and a Scottish folk-influenced score, the musical brings to life the struggles, triumphs, and impact of this groundbreaking scientific achievement.

'Lifeline' goes beyond the historical narrative of Alexander Fleming's discovery of penicillin. The musical weaves together two parallel stories, intertwining Fleming's journey with that of Jess, a present-day doctor. Jess' childhood sweetheart, Aaron, is battling cancer, adding an emotional layer to the narrative. The audience witnesses Aaron's desperate desire to resume a normal life and rekindle their romance, all while his fate hangs in the balance. The musical delves into the timeless themes of hope, resilience, and the human spirit.

Combining the cast of actors with a chorus of local New York scientists and healthcare professionals for the first time on an off-Broadway stage, this production is unique and ambitious, aiming to bring the voice of front-line medics and scientists into the light on antibiotic resistance* - a global health crisis that they work with every day.

Previously known as The Mould that Changed the World, 'Lifeline' has garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim. It has been a sell-out at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe not once, but twice, in 2018 and 2022. The musical's success has extended beyond the festival, with tours to major cities including London, Glasgow, Atlanta, and Washington DC in 2022. The show underwent significant re-development in 2023 to incorporate numerous patient stories that the producers had collected from around the world, one of which the character Aaron's story is based on.

The feedback and reviews for 'Lifeline' have been overwhelmingly positive. Audiences have been captivated by the show's candid and entertaining portrayal of healthcare, as well as its bold exploration of the courage and belief displayed by those working tirelessly to save lives. The musical is praised for its ability to creatively educate about the importance of antibiotic resistance through a captivating and entertaining medium. Critics have applauded the meticulous research conducted to ensure accuracy in portraying Fleming's story, including consultations with Fleming's biographer, visits to his laboratory at St Mary's Hospital in London, and discussions with members of his family. The result is a show that authentically captures the essence of Fleming's character and the significance of his groundbreaking work.

The creators of 'Lifeline' were inspired to focus on Alexander Fleming's discovery of penicillin due to its profound impact on healthcare and society. The musical aims to celebrate the remarkable achievement of Fleming while shedding light on humanity in healthcare. By intertwining the past and present, 'Lifeline' emphasizes the importance of medical advancements and the dedication of healthcare professionals in saving lives. The collaboration between writer Becky Hope-Palmer, composer Robin Hiley, and James Ross, along with contributions from Richard Lounds and scientific advice from Dr. Meghan Perry, has resulted in a musical that not only entertains but also educates and inspires.

*Antibiotic resistance is an urgent global health threat, linked to almost 5 million deaths per year. It means that antibiotics are starting to lose their efficacy with alarming speed, rendering life-threatening infections such as sepsis incurable. It affects everyone, no matter race or wealth, and if we don't act quickly to save antibiotics, routine procedures such as C-Sections and cancer treatment will become unfeasibly dangerous. The musical aims to use the power of storytelling to bring this urgent health issue to the general public, just as Rent and Dear Evan Hansen have done before it.

The cast features Matthew Malthouse as Alexander Fleming, Kirsty MacLaren as Jess, Scott McClure as Aaron / Clowes, Robbie Scott as Julian / Pryce, Nicole Raquel Dennis as Amalia / Ensemble, Mari Mcginlay as Layla / Ensemble, Richard Lounds - Ensemble, u/s Fleming & Julian/Pryce, Sarah Haddath - Ensemble, u/s Jess, and Graham Richardson - Ensemble, u/s Aaron/Clowes.

Becky Hope-Palmer is a Scottish writer, theatre director and facilitator from Edinburgh. She trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and is a multi-year JMK Award finalist. She has worked for companies across the UK including the Royal Shakespeare Company, Lyceum Theatre and the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh, Dundee Rep, Perth Theatre, East Riding Theatre and Hull Truck.

Robin Hiley is a composer based in Edinburgh as well as CEO of Charades Theatre Company and has written musicals for schools and works for choirs across the country. He wrote the sell-out musical The Mould that Changed the World (now Lifeline) which has toured America and the UK.

Jessica Conway has produced the sell-out musical Lifeline since 2017. She has worked with many of Scotland's top arts organizations, including Delphian Records and Scottish Chamber Orchestra. She is also an internationally-touring mezzo soprano soloist.

Alex Howarth is an award winning director and writer named one of 'Ten Stage Sensations to Watch Out For' by The Guardian. His play We Live By the Sea received Critic's Pick and Top Theatre of the Year in the New York Times.

Meghan Perry is a Scottish-trained Infectious diseases NHS consultant physician and researcher in antimicrobial resistance. Her passion for music and public engagement in medicine and science sparked the original idea for this musical. https://www.cirg-edinburgh.co.uk/people/

James Ross is the life long song writing partner of Robin Hiley and one of the co-creators of Lifeline. He has also played various roles on and off the stage for Charades Theatre Company over the years. Currently, James is stage production manager for the NYC tour.

Richard Lounds is a London-based performer, musician and dramaturg from Nottinghamshire, UK. As well as performing in the show, Richard feels immensely privileged to have worked as a dramaturg and collaborator on the current version of Lifeline.

For more information about the musical 'Lifeline' and its past production history, as well as insights into antimicrobial resistance, please visit the official website: www.lifelinemusical.com

