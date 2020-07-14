New Episode of THE RECEIPTS W/ DAVON WILLIAMS to Feature Willam Belli, Zara MacIntosh and More

"The Receipts w/ Davon Williams," a virtual forum created and moderated by actor, singer and artist Davon Williams to enact vital and necessary change in the American theatre, returns Thursday, July 16, with a new episode.



Episode 7, "How to Be An Ally: A Roundtable Discussion for Anyone Trying to Get It Right" will be live-streaming at 4:00 pm EDT/ 1:00 pm PDT at www.TheReceiptsWithD.com.



Williams will moderate a step-by-step discussion with Willam Belli (A Star Is Born/"RuPaul's Drag Race"), Zara Macintosh (Six - The Musical West End), Abdullah Hall (Artistic Director, Trans Chorus of Los Angeles), and VinChelle The Tri-State Tribal Queen (Producer/Host of Black Girl Magic Philly).



Launched six weeks ago, "The Receipts" has already garnered over 24,000 reaches, 11,000 views, and 550 follows with no paid advertising. It has been called "required viewing" by On Stage Blog. "The Receipts" has gained traction while exploring institutionalized racism within the American theatre industry. "The Receipts" is an interactive platform where we, as a community, work together to expose inequities in the business, draft solutions, and take action through policy.



Williams created "The Receipts" in response to the murder of George Floyd. Reacting to that horrific act of systemic violence, Williams reached out to past employers to form a coalition, and found everyone on board to work to enact real change in the theatre industry. With a cultural recall on the value of Black lives, the power dynamic has shifted and it is vital that we not only get this new normal right, but be the leaders that set the standard.



Episodes are streamed live and also cataloged at www.TheReceiptsWithD.com. Previous episodes are also available on Facebook and YouTube.

