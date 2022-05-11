New 42 Announces 2022 New Victory Dance Summer Programming

Today, New 42 announced that their hallmark free dance program, New Victory Dance, will return for another year of summertime performances and arts education for New York City kids, from July 14 - August 4, 2022. Every summer, New Victory Dance celebrates the incredible artistry and diversity of NYC dance with performances specifically curated for young audiences. Featuring a cross-section of highly accomplished and internationally recognized New York-based companies, this programming offers a full summer of dance for only $10 per ticket!

A range of renowned New York City dance companies will perform on the New Victory Theater stage this year including: Les Ballet Afrik, Kinding Sindaw, Ballet Boy Productions, Passion Fruit, IMGE Dance, Akira Uchida with Madeline Wright and Joshua Strmic, and Jamal Jackson Dance Company.

"The 2022 New Victory Dance lineup is an invitation to celebrate the art form of dance, to explore new voices and different perspectives, and for artists and audiences to enjoy being together in the theater again," said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. "These performances highlight life and joy and heart, and they are here at the very best moment for all of us and our City."

New Victory Dance is in its ninth season, and this summer will mark the return to live performances after two years of virtual programming due to the pandemic. The program has partnered with a total of 68 dance companies in the last nine years, and aims to expand NYC children's knowledge and experience in dance and to inspire them to celebrate the art form. New Victory Dance was created for NYC students enrolled in Department of Education summer school enrichment programs, including NYCDOE Summer Rising, subsidized day camps and social service agencies, and offers benefits to partners including:

FREE tickets to daytime dance performances in a historic theater

FREE Talk-Backs with New Victory Dance choreographers and companies

FREE dance-related workshops, held at the school/camp facility or virtually before or after students' visit to the theater, to deepen students' viewing experiences

FREE New Victory School Tool® Resource Guides to support further exploration of the art form in the students' day-to-day curriculum

Click here for an overview of New Victory Education Partnerships.

In addition to the free daytime performances for New Victory Dance Summer Education Partnership students, two evening performances of each program will be made available to the general public at $10 per ticket. The full slate of programming can be found below.

Program A:

School/Day Camp Performances: select weekdays, July 13 - 21

Public Performances: Thursdays, July 14 and 21

Les Ballet Afrik New York is Burning (Excerpt)

Kinding Sindaw Journey of Rinayung (the Philippine Meranao Derangen Magical Boat)

Ballet Boy Productions What Lies Beneath

Passion Fruit Trapped (Excerpt)

Program B:

School/Day Camp Performances: select weekdays, July 27 - August 4

Public Performances: Thursdays, July 28 and August 4

IMGE Dance (no)man

Akira Uchida with Madeline Wright and Joshua Strmic Full Stop. Start Again

Jamal Jackson Dance Company 846 (The Rite of Spring) (Excerpt)

All performances of New Victory Dance will take place at The New Victory Theater (209 West 42nd Street). New Victory Dance Education Partnerships are available free of charge to New York City day camps and school programs. For more information, please contact Education_Tickets@NewVictory.org.

Tickets for public performances of New Victory Dance are $10 and are available online at NewVictory.org or by phone at 646-223-3010.

New Victory Dance is supported, in part, by a generous grant from the Blavatnik Family Foundation in honor of Dawdie Appelson, a teacher, arts enthusiast and life-long supporter of the performing arts. Other supporters include Jody and John Arnhold, the Arnhold Foundation, the Howard Gilman Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, The Harkness Foundation for Dance, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and The Jerome Robbins Foundation.

About the Companies

LES BALLET AFRIK



New York is Burning (Excerpt)

Omari Wiles and his company of talented artists blend West African and Afrobeat styles with voguing, house dance and ballroom in this joyful homage to the documentary Paris is Burning. Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim in 2019, this work mirrors the documentary in celebrating and helping to realize the aspirations of a diverse company of dancers yet again beset by new health, race and financial crises.

Les Ballet Afrik's mission is to represent dance styles from Africa and the United States, with an emphasis on West African, Afrobeat, house and vogue. Company founder Omari Wiles-the founding father of the House of Oricci and a legend within the ballroom community-previously danced with Ephrat Asherie Dance Company (New Victory Dance, 2018).

KINDING SINDAW



Legend of the Monkey and the Mermaid

Told through the flowing movements of pangalay dance and the pulsing gongs of a kulintang ensemble, this magical dance storytelling piece explores how an unlikely friendship reveals principles of symbiosis and biodiversity, and how ancestral wisdom can inform sustainability for the future.

Kinding Sindaw is a NYC-based nonprofit dance theater company composed of indigenous tradition-bearers, Filipino American artists and educators from all backgrounds founded by Potri Ranka Manis in 1992. Kinding Sindaw exists to assert, preserve, reclaim, and re-create the living traditions of dance, kulintang music, silat martial arts, storytelling and orature of the indigenous peoples of Mindanao, Southern Philippines.

BALLET BOY PRODUCTIONS



What Lies Beneath

In this contemporary ballet set to music by Tchaikovsky, four male dancers physically express the emotional desire to challenge the visual perception so many have of young Black and Brown men, and explore beyond what is expected.

Ballet Boy Productions vision is to use dance performance and education programs to make a difference in the world and bring awareness to the impact that dance and art can have on society and individual lives. Their mission is to provide young men of color access to classical and contemporary ballet performing opportunities, training and mentoring as a means to express themselves, grow, thrive, create and shape our world.



PASSION FRUIT

Trapped (Excerpt)

Developed during a Works & Process at the Guggenheim bubble residency, Trapped serves as an invitation to unfold, release and remove mental blocks by focusing on the stories of five women-Mai Lê Hô, Lauriane Ogay, Nubian Nene, Gyeun "Soo Boog" Jeong and Tatiana Desardouin-who reveal their pain and paths to joy through a blend of street and club dance styles.

Passion Fruit Dance Company is a New York City-based street dance theater and educational company founded in 2016 by director and choreographer Tatiana Desardouin. The core members of this company are Desardouin, Mai Lê Hô and Lauriane Ogay. The company has a mission to promote the authenticity of street and clubbing dance styles, cultures, and their Black heritage and contribution to the society, highlighting and exploring different social issues throughout their work.

IMGE DANCE

(no)man

Weaving together their signature fusion movement, rhythmic footwork and world music, IMGE Dance questions our sense of belonging and who gets to be included with their latest work-in-progress.

IMGE is a performance company based in dance, film and music that uses cross-cultural vocabularies to share global stories with artists of diverse backgrounds. Founded by Ishita Mili, their work is influenced by Indian to Western classical, folk, street and contemporary movement vocabularies used to navigate social, cultural and environmental constructs. IMGE has been highlighted at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Seattle International Dance Festival and Lincoln Center, and has been awarded at numerous international film festivals.



AKIRA UCHIDA with MADELINE WRIGHT AND JOSHUA STRMIC

Full Stop. Start Again

A conversation between leader and follower, music and movement, Full Stop. Start Again is an exploration of the process of releasing and regaining control, and the non-verbal dialogue that exists in between.

As three independent NYC-based artists, each experienced in their respective realms, Akira Uchida, Maddy Wright and Joshua Strmic had been excited about the prospect of an interdisciplinary collaboration of dance and music. In August of 2020, they decided to dive into establishing their process as a trio, which quickly developed into an active project called Full Stop. Start Again. An excerpt of this work premiered at Battery Dance Festival in NYC in 2021 and will be presented as a full-length work for the first time as part of New Victory Dance.

JAMAL JACKSON DANCE COMPANY



846 (The Rite of Spring) (Excerpt)

A reimagining of Stravinksy's The Rite of Spring, 846 reflects upon our "everyday" filled with love, loss, appropriation, fear and judgment, and interrogates our nation's compulsion to sacrifice Black bodies in order to thrive.

The mission of Jamal Jackson Dance Company (JJDC) is to translate the creative vision of Artistic Director Jamal Jackson into choreography and educational tools for use in performances, workshops and community outreach that will teach people about the connection between African and American cultures.

About The New Victory Theater

The New Victory opens new worlds to young people and families through extraordinary performances, education and engagement programs. Bringing kids to the arts and the arts to kids since 1995, this nonprofit theater has become a standard-bearer of quality performing arts for young audiences in the United States. Reflecting and serving the multicultural city it calls home, The New Victory is committed to arts access for all communities of New York to experience and engage with the exemplary international shows on its stages. A global leader in arts education, youth development and audience engagement, the New Victory Theater has been honored by the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities with the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, by Americans for the Arts with a national Arts Education Award, and by the Drama Desk for "providing enchanting, sophisticated children's theater that appeals to the child in all of us, and for nurturing a love of theater in young people."

About New 42

Under the leadership of President & CEO Russell Granet, New 42 is a cultural nonprofit whose mission is to make extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone's life from the earliest years onward. Driven by a deep commitment to performing arts access, New 42 connects people to world-class performances, essential education and employment programs, and creative communities that push culture forward. Through New Victory and New 42 Studios, the nonprofit serves artists, educators and New Yorkers of all ages with invaluable arts engagement and resources in and beyond the performing arts. Together with our supporters, New 42 opens new perspectives, incubates new works and creates new opportunities to move us all.