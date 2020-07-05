National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Announces July Virtual Lineup

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its virtual entertainment series Folksbiene! LIVE throughout July, featuring The Great Yiddish Theatre Quiz (Vos-Ver-Vu) on July 7; an interview with theatre historian (and former President of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation) Louise Kerz Hirschfeld by Budd Mishkin on July 15; Maida Feingold Living Room Concert on July 22; and Rachel Policar's Lullabies and Love Songs from my Living Room on July 29.

Throughout the summer, also tune to the weekly 15-Minute Yiddish lessons led by Motl Didner and weekly Living Room Concerts by Zalmen Mlotek. Additionally, Folksbiene launched a user-friendly playlist system at nytf.org/live so audiences can more easily search through more than 20 hours of Yiddish and Jewish-themed programming to entertain themselves this summer.

Launched in March, Folksbiene! LIVE is an online celebration of Yiddish culture, featuring livestreamed theater, American Jewish performers, concerts, lectures, talks, and other events. Programming provides inspirational and entertaining experiences as cultural and arts venues across the country and world remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Folksbiene is excited to present - on Wednesday, July 15 at 1:00 PM - a one-time only interview with Louise Kerz Hirschfeld, former President of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation, where she supervised publications, directed educational programs, spearheaded philanthropic endeavors, and oversaw exhibitions, including The Hirschfeld Century: An Al Hirschfeld Retrospective at the New-York Historical Society. Among her many accomplishments throughout a storied career, she was instrumental in securing the ultimate Broadway tribute for her late husband - the renaming of the Martin Beck Theatre to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. She was a Tony Award nominator, served on the board of Robert Wilson's The Watermill Center, and along with her husband Lewis B. Cullman, was designated a New York City Living Landmark in 2012.

All Folksbiene! LIVE programs are now presented at 1:00 PM.

The Great Yiddish Theatre Quiz (Vos-Ver-Vu)

Tuesday, July 7 at 1:00 PM

An amusing quiz show prepared and hosted live by Yiddish theatre personality Mikhl Yashinsky. Register at: https://nytf.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9Ytfrg0lTGGj4xqUXB71Ug

Wednesday, July 15 at 1:00 PM

Television and radio personality Budd Mishkin talks with Louise Kerz Hirschfeld, former President of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation, about her life and career. At The Al Hirschfeld Foundation, she oversaw exhibitions, supervised publications, directed educational programs, and spearheaded philanthropic endeavors.

Maida Feingold Living Room Concert: Sing Out For Peace and Justice

Wednesday, July 22 at 1:00 PM

Maida Feingold has entertained audiences around the country with her unique interpretations of folk songs both in Yiddish and in English with a special emphasis on songs of social significance.

Rachel Policar's Lullabies and Love Songs from My Living Room

Wednesday, July 29 at 1:00 PM

Rachel Policar, who starred in Folksbiene's Drama Desk-nominated The Golden Bride, returns with Yiddish theater favorites. Special guest appearance by Cameron Johnson, who co-starred in The Golden Bride and most recently appeared in Folksbiene's award-winning Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish.

15-Minute Yiddish

Wednesday, July 8, and Tuesday, July 14, 21, and 28 at 1:00 PM

A weekly lunch and learn with Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner, where adults can learn the basics of Yiddish conversation-no Yiddish experience necessary-in 15 minutes!

Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concerts

Thursdays at 1:00 PM

Zalmen Mlotek's weekly Living Room Concerts features:

a-? July 9: Yiddish Theatre Favorites

a-? July 16: Songs of Yiddish Summer Camps: Part 1 (Songs of Camp Sboiberik and Camp Hemshekh)

a-? July 23: Special Requests and Dedications

a-? July 30: Special Requests: Part 2

