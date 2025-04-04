National Black Theatre Opens Applications For The 2025 Soul Producing Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



National Black Theatre (NBT) is now accepting applications for the SOUL Producing Residency Program, which is one of the programs associated with the SOUL Series LAB (Liberating Artistic Bravery).

This season, NBT will postpone the application process for playwrights and directors, focusing solely on producers. Scaling back on this season's enrollment by no means signals a shift in NBT's commitment to developing new work and voices within the American Theatre canon. It affirms the organization's unwavering dedication and support to its current cohort of 11 talented artists while focusing on fostering an unprecedented home for their development. Those interested in applying for the playwrights and directors residencies are encouraged to apply in 2026. To gain access to the SOUL Producing Residency application and learn more about the series, visit https://nationalblacktheatre.org/producing-residency/ .



"A fundamental slogan of our founder, Dr. Barbara Ann Teer, is Keep Soul Alive, a mandate to promote a safe and fertile environment for Black artists to thrive, be uplifted, seen, heard, and nurtured as they stay committed to giving witness to their soul. This remains as our mission, even as we pause this year. In 2026, we will open the application process for playwrights and directors, inviting new voices to shape the future. Since the L.A.B program started 12 years ago, we have continued to expand it to support the mastery of one's craft each year. The environment is intentionally surrounded by cultures that allow the soul to DREAM, explore, learn, and grow. As a community of playwrights, directors, and future producers, L.A.B. Soul Series strives to create a pipeline of new talent and refreshing plays for Black audiences in the present and the future. This unique program is living up to the legacy of NBT in elevating, encouraging, and transforming artists, audiences, and managers through the work and to always, Keep Soul Alive." - Belynda M'Baye, Soul Series L.A.B. Program Manager

Launched in 2014, the SOUL Producing Residency is a training program working to empower the next generation of producers, general managers, and curators for the future. Through a 10-month residency, NBT gives one Black producer a stipend and a place to call “home.” Through this program, NBT seeks to help gives artists of color the opportunity to learn and develop their skill set, and develop their professional and artistic network in NYC.



Applications for the SOUL Producing Residency will be accepted starting April 3, 2025. All applications must be received by May 1, 2025 at 11:59pm EDT. To submit visit www.nationalblacktheatre.org/producing-residency

Comments