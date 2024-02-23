NIGHT OF LIFE Benefiting The Trevor Project Is Back This March!

Leg Up On Life's 9th NIGHT OF LIFE Benefiting The Trevor Project is taking it back to the Sony Hall stage located in the landmark Paramount Hotel (235 W. 46 Street)!

This one-night-only arts performance party, happening Monday, March 4th begins when doors open at 7PM. This winter's show and party is co-hosted by creative Daniel Gold and Leg Up On Life's Community Activist of the year/drag artist, Hibiscus.

NIGHT OF LIFE is Leg Up On Life's bi-annual explosive arts performance party! The event brings together artists from all walks of life throughout different areas of the arts community all to raise funds and awareness for The Trevor Project's life-saving work. A beautiful amalgamation of choreographers, musicians, drag artists, and dancers the night always leaves a one-of-a-kind impression leaving the audience recharged by the awe inducing collaborative performances!

Leg Up On Life is an artistic organization that strives to create an inclusive community through the performing and visual arts. Leg Up On Life's events and shows promote artistic collaboration, while raising funds for organizations that directly aid the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.

Headliners presenting works this NIGHT OF LIFE Benefiting The Trevor Project include Alex Mitchell, Carlos Falú (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story), Catrina Lovelace (Miss Big Adam's Apple 2023), Courtney Sauls (FX's Pose), Derek Piquette (World Of Dance and So You Think You Can Dance), Inita D, Josh Assor (Mary Poppins (Broadway) and Newsies National Tour), Lola Michele-Kiki, Mo'Riah, Keelin, Kiernan (Founder of Queerchella), Kiki Ball-Change (Drag Me To DinnerSteven Blandino (treadFAST Dance Co. Founder), Thee Queen Princess, and Youran Lee.

Performers taking to the Sony Hall stage include: Adrienna Palu, Andre Malcolm, Andrea Saum, Andrew Avila, Angela Shakeri, Anya Panova, Ariana Ammons, Arlys Alcantara, Athena, Aydin Eyakin, Beatrice Reyes, Becca Robinson, Bella Savastano, Breanna Myers, Brianna Londeree, Bridget Rose Quinn, Brielle Thomson, Brionna Trilling, Caleb Bermejo, Calli Chafin, Calli Jack, Cait Sheppard, Cam Gradel, Cara Leggio, Carlos Falu, Carly Natalia Grossman, Chanel Jack, Christinabelle Tan, Christopher Horner, Corey Wright, Danielle Bowen, David Nick Alea, Denishah Desroches, Dennette Bennett, Diamonde Helper, Drew Porrett, Drew Tanabe, Emma Caroline Smith, Emma Driver, Emma Featherstone, Emma Hutchinson, Emma Morris, Essence, Evan Wilkins, Grant Braden, Hayley Mcgovern, Ian Viciedo, Jada Clark, Jade Sessions, Jaelen Williams, Jaida Ocasio-Parvaiz, Jailene Eralte, James Little, Jenavieve Adams, Jeremy Davidson, Joanna Pfeiffer, Jonathan Heller, Jordan Kaya, Josh Medina, J-Way, Karsen Galatas, Kathleen Belarde, Kaylee DaCosta, Kayleigh Hegarty, Kaylin Shadle, Kelly MacMillan, Kendall Moreau, Kennedy Kandi, Kira Shababb, Kyle Halford, Kyle Laing, LaTarika Pierce, Laura Williamson, Lilli Jacobs, Livi Janjigian, Luke Beddinger, Maci Arms, Mackenzie Rawls, Malik Warlick, Maria Desario, Markelle Leigh, Matthew Ululati, Maya Addie, Maya Shah, Mia Kathryn Wenger, Michaela Ternasky-Holland, Mikayla Copper, Nic Petersen, Naomi Rose, Natalie Copeland, Natalie Lovan, Nic Cooper, Nic Petersen, Nisani Lopez, Nick Alvino, Omari Simmons, Rachel Kay, Sarah Marquis, Sarah Nelson, Sequoia Aya, Shota Sekiguchi, Sophia Ricci, Sunmi Kim, Sky Flaherty, Taylor Green, Taylor Redmond, Taylor Spolitino, Tiffani Russell, Travis Bertell, Tre Booker, Tyler Zydel, and more

To come an witness this epic evening of arts collaboration celebrating the arts and the life saving work of the Trevor Project you can grab your tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2294082®id=2&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2FNOLTickets24?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.