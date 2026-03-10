NAATCO's HENRY VI Joins The Public Theater's Summer Season

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Public Theater and NAATCO will present a remount of NAATCO’s production of Henry VI: A Trilogy in Two Parts, making its Public Theater premiere this summer. After a successful run in 2018, the production, directed by Stephen Brown-Fried, will begin performances in The Public’s Newman Theater on Tuesday, June 9. Henry VI will run through Sunday, July 19.

After a previous collaboration on Out of Time in 2022 and Awake and Sing! in 2015, NAATCO returns to The Public with their production of Henry VI: Shakespeare’s Trilogy in Two Parts, adapted and directed by Stephen Brown-Fried. Shakespeare’s Henry VI, Parts 1–3, a saga of a nation spinning wildly out of control, has been condensed into two parts and will be performed in rep. Part 1: Foreign Wars kicks off with the funeral of King Henry V, leaving his infant son on the throne and sending the country into decades of spiraling chaos both abroad and at home. Part 2: Civil Strife picks up nearly 30 years later, as nascent domestic feuds rapidly metastasize into the full-blown civil war known as the War of the Roses.

The cast of Henry VI includes Tommy Bo (John Talbot), Rajesh Bose (York), Kimiye Corwin (Somerset), Myka Cue (Joan), John Haggerty (Talbot), Ðavid Lee Huỳnh (Charles, the Dauphin), Anna Ishida (Warwick), Paul Juhn (Suffolk), Mia Katigbak (Gloucester), Teresa Avia Lim (Margaret), Orville Mendoza (Jack Cade), Jon Norman Schneider (Henry VI), David Shih (Edward of York), Julyana Soelistyo (Richard), Sue Jin Song (Bedford), and James Yaegashi (Winchester). Casting is by TBD Casting Co.

Henry VI features scenic design by dots; costume design by threeASFOUR; lighting design by Mextly Couzin; sound design by Kate Marvin; and prop management by Thomas Jenkeleit. Rakesh Palisetty is the associate director, Victoria Whooper is the production stage manager, and Genevieve Ortiz is the assistant stage manager.

The Public Theater is currently mounting the world premiere production of Antigone (This Play I Read in High School) by Anna Ziegler and directed by Tyne Rafaeli while Ma-Yi Theater Company’s season-long residency continues with the world premiere of Jesa by Jeena Yi and directed by Mei Ann Teo. Simultaneously, Public Charge will run in the Newman, a world premiere play based on true events by former United States Ambassador Julissa Reynoso and award-winning playwright Michael J. Chepiga. Finally, the 25–26 Astor Place season will conclude with the much-anticipated world premiere of Girl, Interrupted, based on the groundbreaking memoir by Susanna Kaysen, with a book by Martyna Majok, original music by Aimee Mann, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and direction by Jo Bonney, will take place in Martinson Hall in May.

Free Shakespeare in the Park returns to the newly revitalized Delacorte Theater this summer with Romeo and Juliet, directed by Public Theater Associate Artistic Director Saheem Ali, and The Winter’s Tale, directed by Delacorte veteran Daniel Sullivan. Shakespeare will be shared across the five boroughs with Mobile Unit’s As You Like It, directed by Emma Rosa Went.

