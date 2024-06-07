NAAP To Present One Night Only Presentation of HOW TO SUCCEED... at New World Stages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National Asian Artists Project in partnership with PS 124 Yung Wing Elementary School in Chinatown, NY and PS 48in Brooklyn, NY, will present a one night only performance of How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying, the Tony Award-winning, Pulitzer Prize-winning musical with a satirical take on ambition and success in the cutthroat world of business, with a book Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock & Willie Gilbert and music & lyrics by Frank Loesser. The event will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at 7:30PM at New World Stages – Stage 3.

How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying follows the rise of a lowly window washer, who uses a little handbook called How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying, to climb the corporate ladder and become a high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant "company man," the office party, backstabbing coworkers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love.

“I am so glad that NAAP is producing How to Succeed… with the The Pajama Game team Cassey Kikuchi Kivnick and Kyle Garvin, “states Ms. Lee. “Our wonderful cast and the NAAP Chorus are working hard to bring this fun musical to our “ReDiscover Musical” series. Looking forward to see you all on June 18!”

Directed by Cassey Kikuchi Kivnick with choreography by Kyle Garvin, the cast will feature Delphi Borich (Rosemary), Cáitlin Burke (Miss Jones), Ariel Estrada (Ovington/Tackaberry), Rona Figueroa (Smitty), Kennedy Kanagawa (Bud), Darren Lee (Mr. Biggly), Whit K. Lee (Finch), Jay Paranada (Twimble), David Shih (Womper/Book Voice), Anne Fraser Thomas (Heddy), with Emily Ballou, Tuanminh Do, Brianna Kim, Joseph Lee, Patricia Jane. Casting by Michael Cassara. Sean Cameron is Music Director. The production stage manager is Pradanya Subramanyan.

How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

Tickets are $46-$108 and available here.

Comments