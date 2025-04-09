Creative Teams Set For SOUND BITES XII, 12th Annual Festival Of 10-Minute Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Now New York has revealed the creative teams for the 10 short musicals to be presented in its SOUND BITES XII Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. The festival will take place on May 5th at 7pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.

This year's twelfth annual Festival of 10-Minute Musicals promises to be a fast-paced evening of new and diverse short musicals from 10 teams of emerging musical theatre creators. From comedy to drama to absurdity, Aristotle to aliens to Art Garfunkel, crime and love and almond milk, SOUND BITES XII has something for everyone.

Since the beginning of the festival in 2013, Theatre Now has premiered over 100 new musicals by almost 200 emerging writers, published an anthology of festival highlights, and helped license festival shows for performances around the world.

The 10 teams for this year's festival are:

FIRST, CONTACT

Book by Romie Faienza, Music & Lyrics by Chris Blacker

Directed by Jessica Wu, Choreographed by Brandon Collwes

Against the backdrop of a social media firestorm over possible alien contact, a reverend helps a young man cope with the loss of his father.

HOW DO YOU MILK AN ALMOND?

Book, Music & Lyrics by Kevin Sherwin

Directed by Kevin Sherwin, Choreographed by Curtis Howard

Music Director: Sawyer Dahlen

When the Almond Lovers Coalition of America gets sued for using the word "milk," two lawyers find themselves in a heated courtroom battle.

KING RAT

Book, Music & Lyrics by John Coyne

Directed by Andrew Mullins

An insane musical sketch about what to do with a Rat who shows up in your mailbox. It's about Rats, but also about cycles of violence, sort of. It's mostly about Rats.

MOON ILLUSION

Book & Lyrics by Sair Kaufman, Music by Sair Kaufman & George Luton

Directed by Billy Eric Robinson

Since the beginning of human consciousness, incisive observers have noticed that the moon looks bigger when it's near the horizon. Aristotle, vision psychologist Lloyd Kaufman, and a mourning grandchild pursue the reason why.

MR. GARFUNKEL

Book, Music & Lyrics by Scott Roberts

Directed by Sarah Connolly

Music Director: Mateo Lincoln

One year after Simon & Garfunkel split up at the height of their fame, Art Garfunkel tries to escape the spotlight by teaching 10th grade Geometry (based on a true story).

PRESS DELETE

Music by Joel Chapman, Lyrics by Jhansi Rajgarhia

Book by Joel Chapman & Jhansi Rajgarhia

Directed by BT Hayes

A musical comedy about love in a simulation, a big red button that ends it all, and a gut-wrenching decision.

ROOMMATE HORROR STORY

Book & Lyrics by Rachel Aberman, Music by George Luton

Story by Rachel Aberman & George Luton

Directed by Billy Eric Robinson

Molly found her roommate on Craigslist, and it isn't going well – she feels completely invisible in their tiny New York City apartment! When she is invited to her roommate's big night out, she hopes things will change for the better.

STEALING TIME

Music by Raiah Rofsky, Book & Lyrics by Abbie Goldberg

Directed by Susanna Jaramillo

Music Director: Topher Paolucci

Three people go on a heist to steal time.

SUNBEAM

Book, Music & Lyrics by K Stanger

Directed by Sarah Kimberly Becker

A heartfelt and comedic exploration of faith as K navigates her Mormon upbringing and chats with God — singing through the trauma on her little red piano.

'TIL DEATH DO US PART

Book, Music & Lyrics by Simon Broucke

Directed by Mandarin Wu

Music Director: Ian Yan

On the night of their 50th anniversary, Louise and Howard Bond over their failed plans to murder each other.

Theatre Now is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. SOUND BITES XII is supported in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Additional support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Music Theatre International, and A.R.T/NY.

Comments