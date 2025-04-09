Creative Teams Set For SOUND BITES XII, 12th Annual Festival Of 10-Minute Musicals

The festival will take place on May 5th at 7pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.
Theatre Now New York has revealed the creative teams for the 10 short musicals to be presented in its SOUND BITES XII Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. The festival will take place on May 5th at 7pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.
This year's twelfth annual Festival of 10-Minute Musicals promises to be a fast-paced evening of new and diverse short musicals from 10 teams of emerging musical theatre creators. From comedy to drama to absurdity, Aristotle to aliens to Art Garfunkel, crime and love and almond milk, SOUND BITES XII has something for everyone.
Since the beginning of the festival in 2013, Theatre Now has premiered over 100 new musicals by almost 200 emerging writers, published an anthology of festival highlights, and helped license festival shows for performances around the world.
The 10 teams for this year's festival are:
Book by Romie Faienza, Music & Lyrics by Chris Blacker
Directed by Jessica Wu, Choreographed by Brandon Collwes
Against the backdrop of a social media firestorm over possible alien contact, a reverend helps a young man cope with the loss of his father.
Book, Music & Lyrics by Kevin Sherwin
Directed by Kevin Sherwin, Choreographed by Curtis Howard
Music Director: Sawyer Dahlen
When the Almond Lovers Coalition of America gets sued for using the word "milk," two lawyers find themselves in a heated courtroom battle.
Book, Music & Lyrics by John Coyne
Directed by Andrew Mullins
An insane musical sketch about what to do with a Rat who shows up in your mailbox. It's about Rats, but also about cycles of violence, sort of. It's mostly about Rats.
Book & Lyrics by Sair Kaufman, Music by Sair Kaufman & George Luton
Directed by Billy Eric Robinson
Since the beginning of human consciousness, incisive observers have noticed that the moon looks bigger when it's near the horizon. Aristotle, vision psychologist Lloyd Kaufman, and a mourning grandchild pursue the reason why.
Book, Music & Lyrics by Scott Roberts
Directed by Sarah Connolly
Music Director: Mateo Lincoln
One year after Simon & Garfunkel split up at the height of their fame, Art Garfunkel tries to escape the spotlight by teaching 10th grade Geometry (based on a true story).
Music by Joel Chapman, Lyrics by Jhansi Rajgarhia
Book by Joel Chapman & Jhansi Rajgarhia
Directed by BT Hayes
A musical comedy about love in a simulation, a big red button that ends it all, and a gut-wrenching decision.
Book & Lyrics by Rachel Aberman, Music by George Luton
Story by Rachel Aberman & George Luton
Directed by Billy Eric Robinson
Molly found her roommate on Craigslist, and it isn't going well – she feels completely invisible in their tiny New York City apartment! When she is invited to her roommate's big night out, she hopes things will change for the better.
Music by Raiah Rofsky, Book & Lyrics by Abbie Goldberg
Directed by Susanna Jaramillo
Music Director: Topher Paolucci
Three people go on a heist to steal time.
Book, Music & Lyrics by K Stanger
Directed by Sarah Kimberly Becker
A heartfelt and comedic exploration of faith as K navigates her Mormon upbringing and chats with God — singing through the trauma on her little red piano.
'TIL DEATH DO US PART
Book, Music & Lyrics by Simon Broucke
Directed by Mandarin Wu
Music Director: Ian Yan
On the night of their 50th anniversary, Louise and Howard Bond over their failed plans to murder each other.
Theatre Now is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. SOUND BITES XII is supported in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Additional support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Music Theatre International, and A.R.T/NY.
