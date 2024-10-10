NAAP DISCOVER: NEW MUSICALS 2024 to be Presented This Month At Theatre 315

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National Asian Artists Project will present NAAP Discover: New Musicals, a one night only showcase of short musicals by new and emerging artists featuring AAPI artists on Monday, October 14 at 7:30PM at Theatre 315 (315 West 47th Street – between 8th & 9th Avenues).

"I am delighted to be able to present NAAP's Discover: New Musicals series!,” states Baayork Lee. “We have selected incredibly talented directors and performers to tell three unique stories. Hoping you can join us on this journey on October 14!"

The evening will be comprised of the following three musicals:

Youngmee

Michelle Rocqet (Book, Lyrics, Music)

Direction by Lainie Sakakura, Musical Direction by Dan Pardo

Featuring: MinJi Kim✶, Avery Meier, Sarah Pesek✶, Hazel Anne Raymundo✶, Alex Sanchez,✶ Tommy Scrivens, and Kevin Shiu.✶

Youngmee, by Michelle Rocqet is about a Korean-American family who, after a tragic family incident, uproots their lives from Los Angeles and relocates to a tiny tourist trap in Southwest Colorado. A show about grief, joy, and honoring our past.

Everest

Momo Akashi (Book, Lyrics), Julio Vaquero Ramos (Music)

Direction by Austin Ku, Musical Direction by Luka Marinkovic

Featuring: Bebe Browning✶, Ethan Yaheen-Moy Chan, and Andrew Cristi✶.

Everest, by the writing team Momo Akashi & Julio Vaquero Ramos, is a musical about ambition and sacrifice. As the story unfolds, Kaytee learns more about her father's ambitions and the costs associated with them.

The Tale of the Bronze Bowl

Lezlie Wade (Book, Lyrics) and Daniel Green (Music)

Direction by Darren Lee, Musical Direction by Daniel Green

Featuring: Christine Toy Johnson✶, Whit K. Lee✶, Kelvin Moon Loh✶, Rommel Pierre O'Choa✶, Yuki Ozeki✶, James Seol✶, and Viet Vo✶.

A musical by the team Lezlie Wade/Daniel Green begins when the honourable magistrate, Fat Choy, takes a bronze bowl from a beggar. Little does he realize that it will become his greatest prize and his worst nightmare.

This is an Actor's Equity Association Approved Showcase. ✶Member of Actors Equity Association.

Tickets are $23.18 (including fees) and are available at https://Discover2024.eventbrite.com. For more information, please vist www.naaproject.org.

