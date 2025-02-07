Musical Theatre Factory Opens Applications For Cohort IV Of Makers Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical Theatre Factory has announced that applications for Cohort IV of the MTF Makers Program are officially open from February 1, 2025, to March 2nd, 2025, at 11:59 PM EST. The Makers Program is an incubator for visionary artists seeking to expand the boundaries of musical storytelling through a justice-driven, interdisciplinary approach.

The Makers Program supports individual artists and creative pairs working across disciplines, offering a holistic and community-driven residency that prioritizes process, collaboration, and impact.

What MTF Makers Receive

MTF Makers are provided with paid, tailor-made resources to help develop their artistic practice and bring their work to life. Throughout their time in the program, Makers receive personalized support that meets them where they are in their creative journey. This includes dedicated dramaturgical resources, research opportunities, table reads, concerts, and labs-all designed to strengthen and elevate their work.

Makers also gain access to rehearsal space at the Factory Floor, a monthly financial wellness stipend, and promotional media to increase their artistic visibility. They work closely with MTF's artistic leadership, crafting a personalized creative roadmap with dramaturgical guidance, while building meaningful relationships within a network of changemakers, collaborators, and industry-leading mentors.

What is Expected from Makers

In exchange for these resources and opportunities, MTF Makers commit to engaging deeply with the MTF community and contributing to its artistic ecosystem. All Makers are required to attend a full-day orientation in NYC on Sunday, June 22, 2025 to establish connections and set intentions for their time in the program.

Throughout the residency, Makers will participate in bi-monthly cohort meetings, providing a space for in-depth artistic support and creative exchange. The dates for these meetings have been selected and are listed on MTF's website. They will also facilitate or host at least two MTF programs, sharing their perspectives on artistic process and community engagement with a broader audience. Above all, Makers are expected to actively foster deep relationships within the MTF community, strengthening the collective and supporting the next generation of musical storytellers.

Who Should Apply?

MTF is seeking bold, forward-thinking artists who are ready to push the boundaries of musical storytelling and challenge traditional forms. We are looking for creators who are deeply committed to expanding their artistic practice, engaging in justice-driven and community-centered work, and using their art as a vehicle for transformation.

Ideal applicants are interdisciplinary changemakers who see musical storytelling as a means to reimagine possibilities-whether through form, content, or process. We are particularly excited to support artists exploring cross-sector collaborations in fields like health, technology, education, and policy, fostering connections that take musical storytelling beyond the stage and into new spaces of impact.

If you are an artist seeking a dynamic community, resources to experiment and grow, and a space where your voice can contribute to a larger movement for change, we encourage you to apply.

Key Application Process Dates:

February 3, 2025 - Applications Open

March 2, 2025 - Applications Close (11:59 PM ET)

April-May 2025 - Finalist Interviews

May 2025 - Cohort IV Announced

June 2025 - Cohort IV Begins

How to Apply

Head over to mtf.nyc/makersiv for more information! Artists can apply individually or as creative pairs. The application includes opportunities to share artistic vision, project goals, and community impact, as well as links to work samples. Applicants based in New York City will be prioritized, but the program is open to artists nationwide.

About Musical Theatre Factory

Musical Theatre Factory is dedicated to developing new works that dismantle oppressive ideologies toward collective liberation. MTF supports artists who are pushing the limits of what musical theatre can be through innovation, storytelling, and community-building. www.mtf.nyc

