Mixed eMotion Theatrix to Return to Beverly Hills Greystone Mansion With GATSBY REDUX

Mixed eMotion Theatrix is returning once again to Greystone Mansion and Gardens with its production of GATSBY REDUX. The City of Beverly Hills Community Services Department is hosting this site-specific dance theater production, created by director/choreographer Janet Roston. The performance invites audience members to follow the dancers on an exciting and evocative journey into the 1920's. This 90-minute outdoor performance explores themes from the novel as well as immersing the audience into Gatsby’s world amidst the stunning backdrop of the vintage gardens and mansion.

GATSBY REDUX will open on Thursday, September 18 and also perform on Saturday, September 20 & Sunday, September 21, at 6:30pm (guests encouraged to arrive between 6:00pm and 6:30pm), both inside and outside of the historic Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive in Beverly Hills.



GATSBY REDUX was originally commissioned by the Los Angeles Music Center and performed in the Blue Ribbon Garden of Disney Concert Hall. Since performing the piece at Greystone in 2022 and 2024, Mixed eMotion Theatrix has toured it nationally and internationally, bringing the production to historic estates, train depots, and more.



The event is outside and will involve walking throughout the performance, at times walking on slate, grass and stairs. Comfortable shoes are encouraged. Guests are encouraged to arrive between 6:00 and 6:30p.m., dressed in 1920s-themed attire, if they so wish, for a chance to take photos on the beautiful terrace of Greystone. Due to the historic nature of the grounds, some sections of the performance are only accessible via stairs.